New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI/SRV): CalorieCo, a new health & guilt-free food delivery brand, announced the launch of its services in three prime locations in Delhi in partnership with Cloud kitchen exchange. The three locations namely Model Town, Karol Bagh, and Rohini Sector 8 are easily accessible and offer online ordering facilities. Customers can order their meals online through CalorieCo's website (www.calorieco.com) or Swiggy or Thrive. The company offers delivery within a 5-kilometer radius of each location with great discounts in the inaugural month.

CalorieCo is committed to delivering high-quality, delicious, and nutritious meals made with real ingredients & zero preservatives to people who are looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The menu includes a variety of signature salads, millets, whole wheat pasta, multigrain wraps, quinoa/ Brown rice combo bowls, and keto/ gluten free meals that are perfect for people who are looking to lose weight, gain muscle, or simply stay healthy.

"We are thrilled to bring CalorieCo to Delhi, one of the most vibrant and dynamic cities in India," said the company's founder, Vineet Arora. "We believe that our services will be well-received by health-conscious people who want to make a positive change in their lives. Our goal is to make healthy eating convenient and accessible to everyone."

CalorieCo's meals are prepared in state-of-the-art kitchen facilities of Project X by Cloud kitchen exchange that adheres to the highest hygiene standards. The company follows a strict quality control process to ensure that every meal is nutritious, delicious, and safe to consume.

"We are excited to be a part of Delhi's thriving food scene and look forward to serving our customers with the best healthy food delivery services in the city," Our plans are to open 3 more locations in the coming month, said Vineet Arora & Ashwani Basantani in a joint statement.

For more information about CalorieCo's services and menu, please visit www.calorieco.com

