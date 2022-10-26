Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ZenOnco Cancer Care App is a 24x7 companion platform launched to improve clinical outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients and caregivers by providing them with comprehensive science-based guidance at every step of their treatment journey. It allows patients and caregivers to:

- Ask questions to cancer experts and get scientific replies within 1 hour- Connect with cancer survivors of same cancer type, and listen to their success stories live- Track daily routine and get reminders for medicines & wellness programs- Follow 100+ personalized wellness programs to boost willpower & strength- Get cancer-specific supplements to improve treatment outcomes and reduce side effects- Maintain medical reports online and share with anyone easily

Also Read | Tales of the Jedi Series Review: Dave Filoni's 'Star Wars' Shorts Provides Fun Backstories For Count Dooku and Ahsoka! (LatestLY Exclusive).

ZenOnco Cancer Care App can be downloaded for both Android & iOS here: https://zenonco.io/download-app.

Dimple Parmar, Founder & CEO of ZenOnco.io and Love Heals Cancer, says "We are very excited to launch our App. The App is a safe space for patients and caregivers where they will get positive and healing vibes. It provides community support to patients and lets them connect with like-minded survivors and patients who can help them in their treatment journey. The App transforms research done by us over the last 7 years into an easy-to-use friendly 24x7 companion for cancer patients and caregivers. I strongly believe that cancer journey can be managed if we do the right things at the right time. Our vision is to save lives of cancer patients. The App guides you at every step of your cancer journey and enables and empowers you with the right choices of healing."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Fuel Tanker Catches Fire After Overturning in Khargone; Woman Killed, 23 People Injured.

Kishan Shah, Founder & COO of ZenOnco.io and Love Heals Cancer, adds "This App is an important milestone for us towards building a friendly patient-first ecosystem for cancer. Our goal behind starting ZenOnco.io is to make Integrative Oncology (ie, medical treatment along with complementary treatment, including diet, Medical Cannabis, Ayurveda, etc) more accessible and widely available to patients and caregivers. Till now, we have guided 50,000+ cancer patients. The App allows us to reach out to thousands of more patients and caregivers to help them in improving their clinical outcomes."

The ZenOnco Cancer Care App educates patients & caregivers on how to increase chances of cancer cure, and improve quality of life at the same time through scientific evidence-based Integrative Oncology treatment protocols, side effects and symptoms management, connecting with relevant experts, and planning treatment better. The App helps patients significantly improve their treatment outcomes by helping them evaluate the medical and non-medical treatment protocols available to improve the chances of cancer cure and reduce the chances of recurrence.

Link to download the App (for both Android & iOS): https://zenonco.io/download-app.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)