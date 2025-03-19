PNN

New Delhi [India], March 19: The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) and ASIS International, New Delhi (ASIS) are proud to jointly host the International Women's Day Celebrations on March 7, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, New Delhi.

The event honored outstanding professionals who have demonstrated courage, resilience, and dedication in making society safer and more secure. CAPSI recognized women who have shown extraordinary strength in overcoming adversity, taken bold actions to protect themselves and others, and led impactful initiatives focused on safety, empowerment, and social change. Those who have made significant contributions to their family's well-being and security, along with individuals who have gone beyond their professional responsibilities to create a remarkable impact, were also recognized.

Launch of the Nari Rakshak Teams (NRT) & Women Safety App

We are proud to introduce the Women Safety App, developed under the leadership of Wg. Cdr. Sonika Tanwar (Retd), designed to enhance women's safety and security. The launch was followed by a live demonstration showcasing its features and functionality.

Additionally, CAPSI signed an MoU with Kavach Defence System to provide specialized self-defense training for women, covering Defense techniques against chokes, grabs, and holds, Protection strategies against molestation, eve-teasing, snatching, and mugging, Handling domestic violence situations effectively, Using common objects as weapons for self-defense, Safety protocols in public spaces, cabs, parking lots, and while traveling solo.

This initiative will empower women to take control of crisis situations until professional help arrives.

The event also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion by the Task Force Members moderated by Lt Gen A B Shivane, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), focusing on critical topics such as: Women's Economic Empowerment & Inclusive Growth - Maj Kh Deepi Devi (Retd), Gender Sensitization & Community Engagement - Asha Pathania, The Role of Education & Ecosystem in Women's Security - Misha Dange, Gender Equality & Men's Role in Inclusive Security - Rekha Gairola, Holistic Women Security - The Emotional Dimension - Veena Gupta. A Legal Perspective on The Evolution of Women's rights in India has been shared by Advocate Neyha Choudhary. Mahesh Sharma Secretary General CAPSI was also present in the event.

This initiative is a proactive step toward addressing key challenges in women's security through policy development, technology integration, and capacity-building across sectors.

Together, let's build a safer and more inclusive future for all!

On this occasion, Chairman, Kunwar Vikram Singh said, "Ensuring women's safety is not just a responsibility but a foundation for building a secure, inclusive, and progressive society. When women feel safe, communities thrive, and nations grow stronger."

He also added "If you PROTECT your women, they will SECURE your Nation and Generation"

Mahesh Singh Chauhan Chairman ASIS New Delhi Chapter said "Today on 7th March, CAPSI and ASIS New Delhi in collaboration organised the International Women's Day celebration which was a wonderful Event articulated for the women in Security, it's a step towards the next ladder on inclusion of women leaders in and out of Uniform.

"A woman's voice is not just a voice, but a movement, a revolution that has the power to change society."

