Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: In a recent collaboration, Cargill and HarvestPlus have joined forces on a project to address micronutrient deficiency and promote nutrition literacy across Maharashtra. The project, led by HarvestPlus and HarvestPlus Solutions, aims to empower rural communities by improving access to nutritious food and raise awareness about healthy eating through 'Nutri Pathshala'.

Nutri Pathshala is a Home-Grown Nutritious School Meals initiative by HarvestPlus Solutions that connects smallholder farmers growing biofortified crops with school feeding programs across India. By providing smallholder farmers with high-quality iron-enriched pearl millet and zinc-enriched wheat seeds as well as training in sustainable agricultural practices, the initiative ensures naturally nutritious biofortified meals for children in Pune, Nashik, and Nandurbar districts of Maharashtra. At the same time, it strengthens local agricultural economies and fosters sustainable food systems that benefit both farmers and future generations.

Speaking about the partnership, Simon George, President Cargill India, said, "We are keen to work alongside HarvestPlus and HarvestPlus Solutions to help address the critical issue of micronutrient deficiency in India. This partnership reflects Cargill's deep commitment to helping communities improve their nutrition levels by making biofortified crops, packed with vital vitamins and minerals, more accessible. By combining our agricultural expertise and global reach, we hope to make a real difference in the lives of millions, providing lasting solutions to reduce micronutrient deficiency and promote food security."

"This partnership with Cargill is a significant step toward making nutritious food accessible to all. By linking smallholder farmers to school meal programs, we are creating a sustainable food system that nourishes both communities and future generations," said Ravinder Grover, Global Business Manager, HarvestPlus Solutions.

A key ally in this mission is Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who--as a champion of Nutri Pathshala--is helping to shift public perceptions of healthy eating, ensuring that nutrition literacy becomes a part of everyday life.

Nutri Pathshala, a pan-India initiative, is being implemented in select schools in Maharashtra as part of the NutriHarvest project funded by Cargill and implemented by HarvestPlus and HarvestPlus Solutions. The project addresses the critical need to accelerate the scaling of food systems innovations that improve access to healthy diets for vulnerable populations. Nutri Pathshala strives to foster a culture of nutrition literacy, by incorporating nutrition awareness for parents and teachers, distributing 'Nutri-Diaries' and establishing health clubs in schools. In Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh this initiative aims to serve 1.4 million nutritious meals by 2027 and build a healthier future --one meal at a time.

