New Delhi [India], September 29: Carosa, a next-generation platform set to redefine how India buys and sells used cars, proudly participated in the Entrepreneur India Startup Summit 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Carosa is planning to officially launch in November 2025. Ahead of this launch, the company showcased its innovative products and services at the summit--not only to highlight how it is solving industry challenges but also to gather real feedback and insights directly from buyers and sellers.

The used car market in India continues to face pain points such as lack of trust, hidden vehicle history, inconsistent pricing, and tedious documentation. Carosa has been built to address these issues with a tech-first, transparent, and customer-centric approach.

Unlike traditional models, Carosa offers:

AI-powered transparency - Verified inspections, digital history reports, and accurate AI-driven valuations give both buyers and sellers the confidence they deserve.Trusted transactions - Only certified cars and unbiased pricing are presented, ensuring fair deals on both sides of the table.Zero inventory risk - Carosa follows a lean, asset-light model where the platform manages transactions without blocking heavy capital in stock.Seamless experience - From inspection and PDI to RC transfer, loan assistance, insurance, warranty, and doorstep delivery, Carosa ensures a frictionless journey.Direct Peer-to-Peer Deals - Buyers and sellers can connect directly, secure the best market price, and benefit from quicker RC transfers.Carosa Drive Hub - An exclusive offline hub designed for last-mile experiences including test drives, documentation, delivery, and refurbishing services.

Speaking about the experience, Carosa Co-Founder Mr. Akram Ali said: "The summit was a great opportunity for us to connect directly with users, understand their challenges, and collect first-hand feedback on Carosa's products and services. These conversations are invaluable in helping us refine our offerings before the official launch in November 2025."

Carosa's participation at the Entrepreneur India Startup Summit 2025 represents more than just a showcase--it reflects the brand's commitment to building India's most trusted, transparent, and tech-enabled used car platform. With its official launch just around the corner, Carosa is poised to transform the way millions of Indians buy and sell cars by making the process faster, fairer, and more reliable than ever before.

Carosa will officially launch in November 2025.

