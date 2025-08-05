VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 5: CarzSpa has made a significant contribution to the growth of India's car detailing industry, which is undergoing rapid transformation. What came as a solution to a Surat crisis in 2007 has since grown into a chain of over 125 detailing studios in India and Nepal, with an expanding international footprint and more than 700 specialists trained under its umbrella.

It was the 2006 Surat floods that brought into being the idea of CarzSpa. Thousands of cars were underwater after the flood, and though mechanical work and bodywork were easy to come by, professional solutions for rejuvenating and cleaning car interiors did not exist. This vacuum in the Indian auto care market saw the setting up of the country's first auto detailing studio a year later.

Most of the Indian clientele at CarzSpa, when it first opened, were unaware of detailing as a concept. The company introduced something different from traditional car washes or polishing services, with an organised, quality-based approach modelled on best global practice. CarzSpa soon became a high-street brand that raised the bar in car care, focusing on technical excellence, the latest materials, and meticulous attention to detail.

As demand grew, CarzSpa launched a franchise format, allowing it to expand fast and maintain the quality of service. Through the years, the brand has expanded to more than 125 franchised locations, not just bringing automobile detailing to additional cities but also helping local entrepreneurs with establishing long-term service ventures under the CarzSpa name.

The company's efforts at professionalising the business extended beyond the mere offering of services. CarzSpa established AutoFresh in 2010, one of India's earliest B2B e-commerce platforms for automobile care products used in car washing. This strategy gave detailers across India improved access to international automobile care brands, accelerating procurement and enhancing service quality at the ground level.

CarzSpa further established the AutoFresh Detailing Academy, India's first detailing training centre, to assist in developing industry talent. More than 700 professionals have been trained through the academy's structured programs, hands-on seminars, and monthly mentoring. More than 100 detailers and entrepreneurs have also gained from the program's ongoing learning and support group in growing their business.

CarzSpa has achieved global recognition in addition to its operations in India. As President of the International Detailing Association's India Chapter, the firm actively represents Indian specialists on the global stage. CarzSpa's footprint may be seen at trade shows, in foreign magazines, and through cross-border mentorships, with its influence reaching over 600 detailing studios globally.

Innovation stays at the heart of CarzSpa's quest. From introducing technology such as steam cleaning and graphene coatings to testing scalable service models, the company is constantly refining how car detailing is performed and perceived in India. Its focus has always been on strengthening industry standards and generating sustainable employment opportunities within the field.

CarzSpa's story is one of more than mere company expansion. It illustrates the evolution of a once-unorganised industry into an established professional services field. The firm's efforts in training, franchising, and international partnerships have not only established car detailing as a force to be reckoned with in India but have also positioned the nation on the global automotive care map.

