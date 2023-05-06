New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/GPRC): Cash Flow expert Jagmohan Singh taught some very useful techniques to make business profitable in a business seminar held at hotel Pride Plazas, Aerocity.

This event had been held to celebrate success of FC21, where business owners were informed and taught about 35 Cash Flow rules. Apart from sharing tips of science behind Cash Flow, business owners were also informed about creating an organisation chart with KRA, KPI and CL-DL.

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge Assassination Plot Claim: Randeep Surjewala Alleges BJP’s Manikanth Rathod Conspiring To Kill Congress President and His Family, Releases Audio Clip.

Moreover they were also informed in detail about creating the Cash Rich Business Model. The main motive of this business seminar was to provide such a platform to business owners where they can acquire the skills about making their company Profitable and Cash Rich.

More than 300 business owners from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi participated in this event. It's also interesting to know that CA Jagmohan Singh has 23 years of experience in this field. Singh has written books with the title Financial Freedom with Financial Control and Networth also, which are very popular in the finance sector.

Also Read | GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 51 in Ahmedabad.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)