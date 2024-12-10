PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 10: CAST AI, the leading Kubernetes automation platform, today announced its official expansion into India, with an office opening in Bengaluru. This strategic investment underscores the company's deep commitment to the Indian market and signals its ambitious plans for continued growth across the broader Asia-Pacific region, aligned with its global expansion strategy.

India's robust adoption of Kubernetes, coupled with its burgeoning developer and DevOps communities, has positioned the country as a key driver of CAST AI's global growth. This milestone stems from a significant increase in demand for CAST AI's solutions in India, driven by companies like 6Sense, ShareChat, and Yubi seeking to optimize cloud costs and improve operational efficiency.

By establishing local operations in Bengaluru, CAST AI aims to:

* Engage even more deeply with the thriving Kubernetes community.

* Increase collaboration with regional partners to scale adoption.

* Provide more tailored support to customers and users.

* Continue to build a global workforce and leverage top talent in India.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our commitment to the region by establishing an office in Bengaluru," said Laurent Gil, Co-founder and CPO at CAST AI. "There is a lot of innovation in India in cloud-native and AI, and we are proud to contribute to the vibrant tech community. This expansion allows us to accelerate our innovation with our partners in India, and empower Indian enterprises with the tools they need to thrive in the cloud-native era."

Among CAST AI's Indian clientele are leaders in Fintech & Financial Services, Retail, Ecommerce, EduTech sectors, all of whom rely on CAST AI to cut their cloud costs, improve application performance, and boost DevOps team productivity.

"CAST AI is a great solution for any company that runs Kubernetes workloads, no matter the size, complexity, or cloud provider. The platform not only delivers in-depth cost analysis but also offers a robust suite of automation features that helped us score impressive cost savings," said Aditya Chandra, VP of Platform Engineering at 6Sense.

"CAST AI's biggest advantage is how easy it is to implement, with an almost immediate return on investment. The platform stands out for its automation features that simplify operations and allow teams like ours to move fast. The customer support is outstanding; they are always like our extended SRE Team who are very proactive and available," said Jenson C S, Sr. Engineering Manager at ShareChat.

"With CAST AI in place, I was able to shift my focus to improving developer experience, exploring new ways to optimize our infrastructure and delivering a better product for our users, effectively boosting operational efficiency. The customer support is outstanding. The CAST AI team has quickly solved any issues that arose during the integration," said Vivek Srikantan, VP of Engineering at Yubi.

Learn more about CAST AI: https://cast.ai/

About CAST AI

CAST AI is the leading Kubernetes automation platform that cuts AWS, Azure, and GCP customers' cloud costs by over 50%. CAST AI goes beyond monitoring clusters and making recommendations. The platform utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze and automatically optimize clusters in real time, reducing customers' cloud costs, improving performance and security, and boosting DevOps and engineering productivity.

