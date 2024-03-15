PNN

New Delhi [India], March 15: The first-ever Wildlife Tourism Conclave and Awards, held from March 1st to March 3rd, 2024 marked a significant milestone in wildlife tourism and conservation. Organized by a consortium of Discover Wildlife Tourism World, DTORR, and Hello Experiences, with Maharashtra Tourism's backing, this groundbreaking event brought together over 500+ wildlife enthusiasts, professionals, and experts for three days of insightful discussions, presentations, and networking at the Amphitheatre, NIC, Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Reflecting on the success, the organizers, Vikas Tembhare & Mahesh Doijode, stated, "The dynamic participation and engagement at our first Wildlife Tourism Conclave and Awards 2024 demonstrate the sector's Strong commitment to conservation and tourism. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all participants, sponsors, and partners for their critical roles in making this event a monumental success."

Event Highlights:

Engaging Discussions: Keynote speeches, panel talks, learning labs, and case studies explored the future of wildlife preservation in India and the evolving landscape of wildlife tourism. Renowned speakers like Sunil Limaye, Dr. Pravish Pandya, Vidya Venkatesh, Col. Dr. Navaz Shariff, S.H Jafferi, Dipti Patil, Niket Surve, and Mohammed Dilawar provided valuable insights, fostering a rich learning environment.

Collaborative Spirit: Expert panels examined the role of tourism in conservation and strategies for reshaping tourism through collaboration, featuring diverse perspectives from industry leaders like Bhavna Menon, Sameer Joshi, Kedar Gore, and others. These discussions emphasized the industry's commitment to working together.

Sustainable Practices in Focus: Sustainability was a core theme, with efforts to minimize waste, use recyclable materials, enhance energy efficiency and reduce the event's environmental footprint. Monitoring plastic use and carbon emissions, along with tree planting initiatives in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, underscored the event's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Activities for All Ages: The final day featured a variety of educational and engaging activities, including a Block Painting Workshop and sessions designed to raise wildlife conservation awareness among families and children, the future stewards of these initiatives.

The conclave also provided a valuable platform for sponsors and partners to showcase their latest innovations. Participants benefited from contributions from Maharashtra Tourism, World Wildlife Day by the United Nations, Wildlife Conservation Society of India, Wildlife SOS, The Corbett Foundation and many more.

Maharashtra Tourism: A Wildlife Odyssey

Maharashtra, nestled in the heart of India, offers a haven for wildlife enthusiasts amidst its vibrant cities and rich culture. Explore the untamed beauty of iconic destinations like Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, where the majestic Bengal tiger reigns supreme offering a captivating safari experience. Journey through the lush expanses of Melghat, a haven for biodiversity. Maharashtra Tourism invites you to witness the thriving wildlife of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, home to elusive leopards and a variety of species. Explore the diverse ecosystems of other sanctuaries, each showcasing the state's dedication to conservation. Maharashtra's eco-friendly initiatives promise an immersive and responsible encounter with nature.

A Look to the Future: With an eye towards the future, the organizers are already laying the groundwork for the next edition, aiming to address emerging challenges and opportunities in the wildlife and tourism sectors.

For further information about the Wildlife Tourism Conclave and Awards and upcoming events, please visit: https://dwt.world/wtca2024/

