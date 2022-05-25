New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/PNN): Caul Mobiles, a young entrant in the space of telecom, has launched various variants of stylish keypad mobiles to cater to the needs of Bharat.

Having launched its operations in 2022, the company is committed to revolutionizing the telecom space and aspires to be among the top five brands in the coming months.

For the first financial year, the company aims to sell at least five lakh handsets and launch a range of smart gadgets before Diwali.

The company has recently launched the following models and plans to add at least ten new models by Diwali.

C1810 & C1820

Screen - 1.77", Camera & Torch Available, Wireless FM, Auto call Recorder, Battery - 1000 mAh, Vibrator alert, BT Dialler, King Talker, Contact Icons.

C1830

Screen - 1.77", Camera & Torch Available, Wireless FM, Auto call Recorder, Battery - 1200 mAh, Vibrator alert, BT Dialler, King Talker, Contact Icons.

CP 1850

Screen - 1.77", Camera & Torch Available, Wireless FM, Auto call Recorder, Battery - 1800 mAh, Vibrator alert, BT Dialler, King Talker, Contact Icons.

CP 2410

Screen - 2.4", Camera & Torch Available, Wireless FM, Auto call Recorder, Battery - 1800 mAh, Vibrator alert, BT Dialler, King Talker, Contact Icons.

C 2420

Screen - 2.4", Camera & Torch Available, Wireless FM, Auto call Recorder, Battery - 2750 mAh, Vibrator alert, BT Dialler, King Talker, Contact Icons.

Sandeep Mehra, CEO of Caul Mobiles, said, "As we launch this impressive set of keypad mobiles, we are looking at grabbing the lion's share of this industry. With a great range of products as our back-bone, we are confident connecting very well with Bharat."

Caul is an Indian mobile brand launched in the year 2022. The company is headquartered in New Delhi, India. With a commitment to providing high-quality mobile phones to Indian consumers, the company aims to be in the top five soon.

The company is backed by Shine Group, established in the year 1996. A strong proponent of the Government of India's Make-in-India initiative, in 2016, the group started a full-scale own manufacturing unit of mobile phones, mobile batteries and smartwatches in Sonipat, Haryana, one of India's first manufacturing companies to have a state-of-the-art fully functioning manufacturing unit in Sonipat.

For more information, kindly visit the website - https://www.caul.in/

