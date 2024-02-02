New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at retired civil servant Harsh Mander's residence and office in connection with a new case related to alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

As part of its preliminary investigation, the agency questioned several people related to the case, sources said.

Also Read | Apple Registers Strong Double-Digit Growth in the December Quarter in India, Reaching Another Quarter Revenue Record in Country: CEO Tim Cook.

Earlier in September 2021, the Directorate of Enforcement conducted raids at the premises linked to Mander in connection with an alleged money laundering case. According to the ED, the raids were conducted at his residence, office and a children's home run by him in the city.

In March this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recommended a CBI inquiry against IAS-turned-social activist Mander's Aman Biradari NGO for alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: Four Flamingos Found Dead Near Nerul Jetty, Activists Blame CIDCO Signboard.

The MHA's recommendations were sent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct an inquiry against Mander's NGO.

The MHA's move came almost two years after the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police in 2021 registered a case under sections 406,409,420,120B of the Indian Penal Code against Mander's other NGO Centre for Equity Studies (CES) and its officials where Mander is the director.

The FIR was filed for criminal breach of trust.The Delhi Police FIR was based on an inspection report of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which had revealed financial irregularities in shelter homes established by the NGO.

Earlier, the Union Minister Nityanand Rai has informed the Lok Sabha that a total of 13,520 associations and Non Government Organisations (NGOs) had received an amount of Rs. 55,741.51 crore foreign contribution in last three financial year from 2019 to 2022.

The Minister said "a total of 1,615 applications for registration under FCRA, 2010 were received in last two years i.e. 2021 and 2022. Out of these, 722 applications have been granted and 225 applications have been rejected as on December 14, 2023."

"The refusal of these applications was due to not fulfilling the eligibility criteria in accordance with the provisions of the FCRA, 2010 and rules made thereunder," clarified the Minister in the reply.

In order to accept foreign contribution, the associations and NGOs have to obtain registration or prior permission under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010), said the Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)