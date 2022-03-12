New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI/Mediawire): CBSE has released the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam date sheet on March 11 and is available on their website (https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//CircularExam_2022.pdf ). As you already know as per the timetable, CBSE 10th & 12th Term 2 exams would begin from April 26, so to help students score better, here are 5 science-backed tips that will make you ace your CBSE boards 2022.

5 science-backed tips by experts to ace CBSE 2022 exams

The structure of the book and the pattern of the question making explains the easiest way where you can learn, understand and grasp complex concepts without consulting any other book.

2. Use the Pomodoro techniqueDo you remember the story of the two woodcutters? They enrolled in a competition to test who could chop a tree the fastest. One kept chopping, and the other took breaks after every 45 minutes. And strangely, do you know who won the competition? The one who took a break.

It might sound strange, but you allow your brain to process and perform your task faster when you rest or take a break. And that's exactly what the Pomodoro technique is all about.

What we recommend: A few ways you can take care of yourself that will help you prepare for your CBSE board exam 2022 better:

* Physical: Eat nutritious food, sleep for 8 hours and exercise daily.

* Social/Emotional: Talk to your friends and parents politely.

* Mental: Focus on revising your studies properly and write them down.

* Spiritual: Meditate, relax in nature and practice yoga.

3. When you feel stuck, drink water Drinking water increases your concentration. Your lack of ability to focus increases tiredness or 'brain fog' because you do not drink. Research suggests drinking at least 2-3 litres of water is fundamental to have heightened performance and make you feel energized.

What we recommend: Keep your water bottle by your desk or near your reach as it will remind you to keep sipping throughout the day. Set a challenge with a friend who drinks more so that you stay accountable with them.

4. Write down to improve your concentrationResearch suggests that we store information when we write it by hand than type on the computer. So try to take more notes by hand as that will help you remember even after 2 months. Also, this will help you revise your chapters easily.

What we recommend: Use mnemonics to understand concepts easily.

Turn the details you need to remember into an easy-to-recite acronym. For example, in CBSE Class XII Business Studies, if a question comes what is the nature and significance of management, you can make an acronym like: My Charming Dad Is Giving Grand Party (MCD PIG2); which in reality means:

-MultiDimensional

-Continuous

-Dynamic

-Intangible

-Group Activity

-Goals

-Pervasive

Mnemonics is a fun way to combine 2 things and help you connect concepts easily.

5. Shout out your studies to seal your studies into your memoryHave you wondered why you remember a few things easier when you shout? It is because the dual action of seeing and hearing information at the same time helps seal it into your memory.

Bonus: Treat yourself after studying every dayWe gave you all these science-based CBSE board exam tips so that your CBSE Board Exam 2022 results are the best, but we'd like to tell you don't get attached to numbers and cut-offs.

The same advice goes to CISCE students preparing for their ISC 2022 exams and class 10 ICSE students studying for boards 2022, remember: This is a time you will never get back, so make the most of it. Results are not in your hand, but preparation is, so make sure your study preparations are solid.

Lastly, do not run behind following too many tips and tricks. See the one which best suits you according to your routine and then plan your studies accordingly. Don't try to do too many things at once and then confuse yourself.

We hope all CBSE books and sample papers will improve your preparation for boards 2022.

Until then,

Study smartly. :)

