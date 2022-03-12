CBSE has announced the results for the first semester of Year 10. The board informed the school about the performance of the 10th grade students on the theoretical part of the exam. Scores from real work are already in school.

From November 30 to December 11, 2021, the CBSE 10th Semester 1st Semester Test was held at various test centers across the country, and the Class 12 test was held at various test centers from December 1 to 22, 2021.

This year the board decided to split the annual academic year into two terms. The first term included an objective-type question paper. The second term will include questions in different formats. It will be conducted at an assigned exam centre. CTET Result 2021 Declared by CBSE At ctet.nic.in; Here is How to Check.

Now that the Class 10th results have been released, the Year 12 CBSE term I 2022 results will be released soon. Also, they might not be posted on the official website of the board and maybe instead sent to the appropriate school. It may take time for schools to process results and provide students with their individual scorecards. Therefore, students and parents are advised to be patient.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results 2022: How To Check Results ?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Students will find the link of 'results' on the home page of the website -- click on that

Step 3: Now click on class 12 results

Step 4: This will direct the student to a new page

Step 5: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option

Step 6: The term 1 result will appear on the screen

Note: Students can also check the results via SMS, mobile app, DigiLocker app, UMANG App

We would like to inform you that only the results of the first term MCQ held between November and December have been announced. The final result will be announced by the board through the official website after the end of the second term exam. We would like to inform you that the CBSE Semester 2 exam schedule has been announced. On April 26, 2022, the exams for the second term of Class 10th and 12th will begin.

