New Delhi [India], September 18: The third edition of the Know, Like, Trust (CCKLT) leadership event, held in Delhi, concluded with an extraordinary gathering of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. CCKLT 3.0 lived up to its promise of being a space where leaders pause, reflect, and connect beyond business cards.

The event opened with reflections from Sanjiv Maini and Puneet Oberoi, Regional Directors, who emphasized that true leadership is not merely about growth but about balance, values, and conscious reflection.

A key highlight was the session by Ankur Warikoo, whose relatable and powerful insights struck a chord with the audience. His words encouraged participants to rethink not only their business decisions but also their daily choices in life.

Adding depth, National Director Gaurav VK Singhvi shared thoughtful perspectives on the responsibility of leaders to create meaningful impact through authentic connections.

Dr. Mohit Dayal Gupta further inspired the audience with his talk on "The Power of One Thought," demonstrating how a single shift in mindset can transform leadership and life.

Beyond the keynote sessions, CCKLT 3.0 fostered an environment of collaboration and dialogue through one-on-one meetings and interactive discussions, strengthening connections that extended far beyond formal networking.

A special acknowledgement goes to Yash Vasant, National Director, Corporate Connections India, whose vision and leadership continue to shape and inspire the growth of CCKLT across the country.

