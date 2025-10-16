VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: Celebrate the spirit of Diwali with the magic of literature! The Rise Insight proudly presents the Top 10 Books of the Year, honoring remarkable authors and inspiring stories that lit up readers' hearts in 2025. This special feature showcases creativity, impact, and excellence--illuminating the literary world this festive season

House of Victory by Srikar Chitta

When Chris is admitted to the orphanage "House of Victory," he has no idea that something awful is waiting for him! An evil warden, mean children, horrible punishments, and disgusting potato soup--will Chris have to stay in this house of horror forever? Full of twists and turns and suspense, The Odious Orphanage of Pape City takes you on a nail-biting adventure, keeping you hooked throughout! The Odious Orphanage of Pape City is Srikar's second published book. His first book, Just Another Horrible Year, was published in 2021.

Why She Did Not Die: Roxana Jaffer's Miraculous Journey Through Death and Divine Intervention

From a childhood coma to a fall in the Alps 4,000 feet above sea level, and a harrowing near-death in the Indian Ocean, to others. Roxana Jaffer survived the unimaginable. Feeling God's guiding hand at every turn, she transforms eight near-death experiences into powerful lessons of living, by processing the pain and trauma through resilience, gratitude, and mindfulness. Her memoir invites readers to reflect on life's fragility, discover strength in adversity, and ask themselves: WHY DID SHE NOT DIE?

English Grammar in real Life Situations by Panchanan Duria

Grammar in Real-life Situations (Learn Grammar to Communicate) focuses on enhancing learners' linguistic and communicative competence in English through practical, real-life contexts. Unlike traditional grammar books that rely on mechanical drills, this book uses authentic content and innovative activities to build confidence and fluency. Grammatical points are thoughtfully contextualized rather than taught in isolation, helping learners use language meaningfully in various social settings. It is valuable for students aiming to strengthen their academic grammar skills as well as those seeking to improve everyday communication. Drawing on the author's expertise, this book offers a practical and engaging approach to learning grammar.

The HR Caselets Handbook by Satya Sidhartha Panda

Welcome to The HR Caselets Handbook by Satya Sidhartha Panda -- a practical and insightful guide for HR students and career aspirants. Designed as an effective pre-placement kit, this book features real-world caselets with solutions, bridging the gap between theory and practice in human resources. Divided into three sections, it addresses workplace challenges, strategic solutions, and essential HR terms along with interview tips--making it an indispensable resource for anyone preparing for a career in HR. Widely popular among students and professionals, it's also embraced by management professors as a valuable tool for case-based teaching and classroom engagement.

Echoes in the Silence by Vasu Gangapalli

Echoes in the Silence by acclaimed author Vasu Gangapalli is a powerful collection of 20 short stories that delve into the unspoken depths of human emotion. Each story reveals a world where silences speak, secrets linger, and fleeting moments leave lasting impressions. Exploring themes of love, mystery, resilience, and unexpected twists, the collection captivates readers with its vivid storytelling and thought-provoking narratives. It's a book that resonates long after the final page. Echoes in the Silence has been honored with prestigious accolades, including the Rabindranath Tagore Book Award (DRDC - Readers' Choice Edition) and the TRI Literary Award 2025.

Tables Always Turn by Hema Matalia

Tables Always Turn is a gripping thriller that intertwines trust, betrayal, and karma. The story follows Jay, whose life spirals after a man is found stabbed outside his home--an old friend and business partner linked to a dangerous underworld network. As another partner dies mysteriously, Jay uncovers a cryptic map hidden in a painting, drawing him into a deadly game with the "Rocket Gang." Racing against time to save his wife Akula, held hostage at a wellness resort, Jay navigates betrayals, covert military operations, and shocking family revelations. Layer by layer, hidden motives emerge, testing Jay's trust and resilience. With twists involving crime, love, and justice, the novel delivers a powerful message: karma is always at the table, and eventually, the tables do turn.

Yoga for Runners by Madhavi P Subramanian

International Yoga Gold Medallist. Navy Commander. Podium Finisher.

Madhavi distils decades of grit, grace, and grounded wisdom in Yoga for Runners. Beyond just poses, it's a journey into resilience, rhythm, recovery and healing--anchored in real-life endurance, ancient yogic science, and global research from Harvard, WHO, Yale etc., integrated with depth of Patanjali Yoga Sutras. This is not theory--it's lived truth. With each page, she gently aligns your breath, body, and being. Whether you're chasing your next finish line as an Ultra Marathoner or lacing up for your 5K; or taking your life's next leap, this book becomes your compass. It also makes a thoughtful gift or life-long guide--because running well is not just about pace. It's about excellence in presence. Because the true finish line lies in presence--in every breath, every step, every moment.

Empowerment Through Learning by Ms. Kalyani Patnaik

Author is the Principal of Hiranandani Foundation School - Powai, this book published by Penguin, is a compelling exploration of how learning shapes one's journey of self-discovery and growth. Drawing from deep insight and rich experience, the book encourages readers to embrace education as a lifelong pursuit that nurtures purpose, resilience and emotional strength. Blending wisdom with practicality, it reminds us that true empowerment begins from within--through reflection, adaptability, and continuous learning. This inspiring work, the third in her series and a sequel to "Path to Leadership," beautifully reinforces the timeless truth that learning never stops.

Suppressed Voices (Qurate books) by Dr.Ruhail Choudhury

'Suppressed Voices' is a journey into the neglected corners of our society, shedding light on sufferings of the nature and the lives of those silenced by poverty, discrimination and violence. With compassion and eloquence, the author transforms these struggles into thought provoking chapters that awaken empathy and reflection. Rather than preaching, the book challenges complacency and urges readers to listen to the unspoken. It serves as a reminder that the true strength of society lies not in the volume of the privileged but in its ability to hear the suppressed voices.

God is Dead, Love is Alive by M.M. Siraj

God is Dead, Love is Alive by M.M. Siraj bridges science and mysticism to reveal a universal truth: love is the divine force uniting all existence. Rejecting fearbased dogma, Siraj explores how quantum physics, Sufi poetry, and spiritual philosophy converge on the same insight--everything is interconnected through love. Blending Einstein's awe with Rumi's wisdom, he offers a heartfelt path beyond religion and materialism. A poet and seeker, Siraj invites readers to rediscover divinity in compassion, curiosity, and connection. More than a book, it's a spiritual awakening--love as the ultimate reality.

The Rise Insight has explored some of the most impactful reads of the year, and after in-depth analysis, we've curated our top favorites for you. Each book offers powerful ideas, transformative lessons, and lasting inspiration. Whether you're seeking wisdom, motivation, or a new perspective, these standout titles are sure to enrich your journey. All featured books are available on Amazon--ready to add to your reading list today.

