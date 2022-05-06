New Delhi [India] May 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network is celebrating the exceptional 15th edition of the T20 league with 'Shor Macha Ke Haisha'. The campaign is adding noise to the existing enthusiasm, aggression, and entertainment of the tournament.

Our impeccably talented host who is most loved for her sense of humour and perfect comic timing, RJ Karishma is adding wit and enthusiasm to the T20 experience. Her hilarious take on 'Saas Bahu' has the audience rolling on the floor laughing with cricket comedy reels. Along with her, RJ Umang is presenting a brand new segment 'Naya Saal Naya Shor' introducing debut teams and players. Furthermore, the segment 'Pre and Post Match Wala Shor' wherein our in-house cricket experts, our jocks are dissecting and laying a foundation of excitement for that day's match is garnering a lot of interest from the audience.

The enthusiastic and overwhelming response is what is making the 'Shor Macha Ke Haisha' campaign a roaring success. And we are looking forward to elevating the T20 league madness in the following days.

RED FM presents the Shor anthem that celebrates the spirit and aggression of the tournament. The anthem resonates the ultimate clash of titans on the cricket pitch so million fans could groove to this hummable cricket cracker. Being packed with dynamic energy and an upbeat rhythm, the right mix of notes and talented artists make it a catchy one.

Here's the link to the 'Shor anthem:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdlBHZHCnBs.

RJ Karishma's comic take on T20 league - www.youtube.com/shorts/vQz1hGJTrv0.

RED FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyperlocal, hypervocal and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connect with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 68 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' RED FM boasts of over 431 award winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

