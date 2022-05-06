Two teams, who continue to be in contention for a place in the IPL 2022 playoffs, meet in the match 52. It is Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR). Both PBKS and RR have played ten matches each. Royals are placed slightly better with six wins while Punjab Kings have won just five games. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you PBKS vs RR head-to-head, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

Rajasthan Royals come into the match with two back to back defeats. And they meet a side which has picked two wins in their last three games. This is apparently the first meeting between these two sides this season.

PBKS vs RR Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met 23 times in the Indian Premier League and Rajasthan Royals leads the head-to-head record with 13 wins while Punjab Kings have won 10.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 52 Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada will be the key players from the Punjab Kings camp to watch out for. In Rajasthan Royals camp, all eyes will be on the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders- Jos Buttler and Yuzvenrda Chahal respectively.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 52 Mini Battles

In the PBKS vs RR game, expect Prasidh Krishna vs Shikhar Dhawan battle to spice things up. Also, Kagiso Rabada vs Jos Buttler match up will be interesting to follow.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 52 Venue and Match Timing

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (PBKS vs RR) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 07, 2022 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 52 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match live on Star Sports channels. The PBKS vs RR match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the PBKS vs RR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 52 Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Predicted Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

RR Predicted Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

