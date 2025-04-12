PNN

New Delhi [India], April 12: Excellence, when it occurs, is majestic to watch and deserves to be celebrated. V Achievers Awards are an initiative by Subhash Goyal to do just that, and these awards celebrate the best in a host of fields including acting, journalism, music, and more. Appreciating the lasting impression left by unique individuals in their respective fields, these awards celebrate their perseverance, cultural enrichment, and trailblazing achievements. These awards also represent hope and inspire motivation to the coming generation to aspire for greatness in whatever they choose to do in life. This was the first year of these awards, and it was a day to remember.

A Star Studded Event: Honoring the Best

The inaugural edition of the V Achievers Awards was a fantastic spectacle, attended by some of the most extraordinary personalities from diverse fields. The event was hosted at the renowned Mohali Club (Hotel Wyndham) and was powered by Vaidban.

The event upheld its spirit of celebrating excellence by awarding outstanding contributions in various domains including cinema, music, journalism, theatre and more. Dr Bu Abdullah, the accomplished Emirati businessman and legal expert graced the evening as the chief guest, and the rest of the attendees who are pushing the bounds in their respective fields, also lent their starlight, making the evening a spectacle to behold.

Among those who received recognition for their excellent contributions included:

Distinguished Honorees:

* Ameesha Patel - Iconic Face of the Bollywood Film Industry Award

* Nirmal Rishi - Lifetime Achievement Award

* Rupinder Rupi - Versatile Comic Artist Award

* Gurpreet Bhangu - Outstanding Contribution in Theatre & Films Award

* Seema Kaushal - Excellence in Punjabi Film Industry Award

* Jaswinder Brar - Queen of Live Stages Award

* Amar Noorie - Outstanding Contribution to Punjabi Films & Music Award

* Mahabir Bhullar - Pride of the Indian Film Industry Award

* Shavinder Mahal - Actor of the Generation Award

* Gurkirpal Surapuri Gurjit Singh - Evergreen Voice of the Punjabi Music Industry Award

* Gurjit Singh - Master of the Stage Award

* Jaspinder Cheema - Graceful Anchor Award

* Swarn Tehna - Legendary Journalist of Punjab Award

* Manjit Singh - Outstanding Contribution as Cinematographer in TV and Ad Films Award

* Manjinder Singh Dubai - Guest of Honour

The Driving Force: Subhash Goyal's Vision

Subhash Goyal, one of the leading voices in India's Ayurvedic scene, is the visionary responsible for manifesting this platform for recognising and celebrating the contributions of outstanding individuals. Subhash Goyal has long been carrying the Ayurvedic tradition with the utmost dedication through his various efforts, and this initiative is as personal for him as any of his other ventures like Vardhan Ayurvedic & Herbals Medicines Pvt. Ltd.. Having dedicated his life to promoting Ayurveda and holistic health, he understands the power of recognition as a driving force for change.

The ethos behind the V Achievers Awards remains spotlighting individuals whose relentless dedication has transformed their fields. More than just an award ceremony; the event marks the beginning of a movement to inspire future generations to strive for greatness.

The Subhash Goyal Health Show: A Milestone Achievement

The award also marked the completion of 100 episodes of The Subhash Goyal Health Show, an effort by Subhash Goyal to promote holistic wellness and spread more awareness and information about Ayurveda and its rich tradition in an accessible, interesting format. Subhash Goyal's journey so far is itself unique, and deserves celebration, and his legacy in holistic wellness continues to grow.

The success of his acclaimed show is a testament to its impact on health awareness and Ayurveda's growing influence. The show airs every Friday at 12 PM on Zee Punjabi and has been instrumental in bridging ancient healing with modern healthcare.

Production Excellence:

Sukhmani Films, responsible for both pre- and post-production of the show is also to a great part responsible for the show's growing influence and popularity. Ensuring seamless execution under the expert direction of Sukhdeep Dussar, the show maintains its high-quality presentation and credibility.

Each episode serves as a guiding light, engaging audiences with knowledge of holistic health, wellness practices, and Ayurvedic remedies. The show has an interesting and entertaining format, and it seamlessly blends tradition with contemporary wellness insights. With this show, Goyal has established a powerful platform for educating and enlightening viewers.

V Achievers Awards 2025!

The V Achievers Awards are a platform to empower personalities who've chosen to enrich their fields with soulful commitment, setting a bright example for the coming generations. The inaugural edition of the V Achievers Awards was a huge success, and the awards are set to become a prestigious annual event. There's a possibility that the future editions will be expanding their scope, recognizing not just artistic excellence but also achievements in literature, healthcare, social work, and entrepreneurship.

The Subhash Goyal Health Show continues its impactful journey, bringing health and wellness to countless homes. With Subhash Goyal's unwavering commitment, this initiative will keep inspiring, educating, and honouring those who redefine excellence.

