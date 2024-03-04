Mediawire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Celebrity Businesswoman Devita Saraf, Founder and CEO of Vu Televisions, appeared at Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

Also Read | PM Modi in Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speech in Adilabad Draws Loud Cheers.

Devita Saraf attended the Spring-Summer show of Italian women's wear Ermanno Scervino at Piazza Lina Bo Bardi.

Devita was in an all-blush look that complimented her Indian skin tone for the show held on a cold winter morning.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 2a Price Leaked Ahead of Launch on March 5; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features of Upcoming Mid-Range Smartphone From Nothing.

Devita wore a diamond mesh dress and jacket by Pinko and with boots from Gucci and limited-edition fur Fendi F bag.

"I've always believed that women are the perfect blend of beauty and brains. And so, when a luxury fashion brand invites entrepreneur, it shows that women can perfectly balance a corporate lifestyle with high fashion. Also, India is probably the fastest growing economy in the world for luxury brands and therefore Milan Fashion Week was important for European luxury brands to expand to Indian customers globally." said Devita Saraf, Founder and Chairperson of Vu Televisions.

Devita has been the face of Vu Televisions and has collaborated with multiple luxury brands from Burberry to Dior.

The fashion extravaganza kicked off on February 21 and was up till February 26.

Milan Fashion Week 2024 brings together an array of innovative designs and cutting-edge collections. From the iconic runway shows of Max Mara, Prada, Ermanno Scervino and Emporio Armani to the avant-garde presentations of emerging designers, attendees anticipated a fusion of traditional craftsmanship with futuristic elements, presenting a vision for the future of fashion.

For more images: https://tinyurl.com/DevitaInMilan2024

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)