Nothing Phone 2a Price Leaked Ahead of Launch on March 5; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features of Upcoming Mid-Range Smartphone From Nothing

Mumbai, March 4: Nothing Phone 2a will be launched tomorrow, March 5, 2024, at 5 PM. The British consumer electronics company has been teasing the launch of its new smartphone, Nothing Phone 2(a), in India for weeks. It was also showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024) event in Barcelona, Spain. Nothing is also expected to launch its CMF audio products alongside the Nothing Phone 2a. 

Nothing's new Phone 2(a) maintains its popular transparent look with Glyph Light design, which reacts to the audio. The UK-based company has been rumoured to launch its new smartphone for around Rs 30,000 with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage. According to India Today's report, the price, specifications, and design of Nothing Phone 2(a) were revealed ahead of its launch on March 5. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The report said that the Nothing Phone 2a will be the third smartphone to launch in the portfolio. It said the company will host the global launch event in New Delhi, India. The report said that the company has been building hype and generating excitement for the people expecting the smartphone. According to the report, the expected price of the new Nothing Phone 2a is Rs 25,000. 

Nothing Phone 2a is confirmed to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor and expected 50MP two vertical cameras on the rear. The device is expected to have a 32MP camera for selfies on the front. Nothing has been confirmed to launch its new Phone 2a with up to 12GB RAM. However, the smartphone is also expected to offer an 8GB RAM variant. The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to have a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and Nothing OS 2.5, based on the latest Android 14.  Search

Mumbai, March 4: Nothing Phone 2a will be launched tomorrow, March 5, 2024, at 5 PM. The British consumer electronics company has been teasing the launch of its new smartphone, Nothing Phone 2(a), in India for weeks. It was also showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024) event in Barcelona, Spain. Nothing is also expected to launch its CMF audio products alongside the Nothing Phone 2a. 

Nothing's new Phone 2(a) maintains its popular transparent look with Glyph Light design, which reacts to the audio. The UK-based company has been rumoured to launch its new smartphone for around Rs 30,000 with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage. According to India Today's report, the price, specifications, and design of Nothing Phone 2(a) were revealed ahead of its launch on March 5. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The report said that the Nothing Phone 2a will be the third smartphone to launch in the portfolio. It said the company will host the global launch event in New Delhi, India. The report said that the company has been building hype and generating excitement for the people expecting the smartphone. According to the report, the expected price of the new Nothing Phone 2a is Rs 25,000. 

Nothing Phone 2a is confirmed to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor and expected 50MP two vertical cameras on the rear. The device is expected to have a 32MP camera for selfies on the front. Nothing has been confirmed to launch its new Phone 2a with up to 12GB RAM. However, the smartphone is also expected to offer an 8GB RAM variant. The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to have a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and Nothing OS 2.5, based on the latest Android 14. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launched in India With sAMOLED Display and 6,000mAh Battery; Know Price and Other Specifications.

According to the other reports, the device will be launched at around €349 (around Rs 31,500) and €399 (around Rs 35,900). The report by India Today highlighted that the Nothing Phone 2a will be priced at around Rs 25,000, much lower than expected. 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2024 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

