New Delhi [India], July 31: Celigo, the premier AI-driven Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) supporting both IT and business users, proudly announces that it has been certified as a Great Place To Work® for the third consecutive year. This recognition reflects Celigo's unwavering commitment to fostering an empowering, inclusive, and growth-oriented workplace culture.

Manisha Dash, Head HR - APAC at Celigo, shared, "Achieving the Great Place To Work certification for the third year in a row is an incredible accomplishment. It highlights our consistent efforts to build a people-first culture that encourages innovation, collaboration, and well-being. Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition belongs to them. Their passion, energy, and drive are what make Celigo such a vibrant place to work."

Suresh Pandian, Senior Vice President, Engineering at Celigo, added, "At Celigo, we believe that a great workplace is built on trust, transparency, and a shared vision for excellence. Our culture is rooted in empowering individuals to take ownership, think boldly, and grow both personally and professionally. Receiving this certification for the third consecutive year is a validation of the environment we've collectively created where innovation thrives, ideas are welcomed, and every employee feels heard and valued.We are committed to continuing this journey and further strengthening our employee-first ethos."

The certification is awarded by Great Place To Work® Institute, the global authority on workplace culture, following a rigorous evaluation of employee feedback and people practices. The recognition underscores Celigo's dedication to creating a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture that empowers employees to thrive.

Over the past year, Celigo has introduced several new initiatives to deepen employee engagement and enhance workplace satisfaction. These include expanded learning and development programs, robust employee wellness initiatives, and a continued focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

As a leader in AI-driven automation, Celigo provides an enterprise-class platform for integration and business process automation at cloud scale. Celigo's solutions enable both line-of-business users and IT teams to automate business processes efficiently, ensuring best practices and compliance through pre-built automations.

Celigo is the leading AI-driven Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), committed to making integration accessible to everyone in an organization. Our platform promotes automation at every level, driving growth and innovation at scale.

