Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Center for Creative Learning, IIT Gandhinagar in association with the country's leading education media platform 'ScooNews', announced its nationwide tour of schools focused on training over 1 Lac students on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math (STEAM).

STEAM Yatra will be one of its kind 'Tour of India' where teams of CCL and ScooNews will travel together to various cities and conduct one-day workshops with students and teachers. The training curriculum prepared by Center of Creative Learning for S.T.E.A.M Yatra will include students from grade 6th till grade 12th. The initiative aims to reach and impact 250-400 schools and 1 lac students across India in the next one year.

STEAM Yatra will provide hands-on ways for students and teachers to connect mundane everyday learning topics to the real world. The workshop aims to improve the basic conceptual understanding and critical thinking of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math (S.T.E.A.M). Designed to nurture children's inner creative thinking and to help them explore, innovate, and take risks.

Prof Manish Jain, CCL-IIT Gandhinagar said, "We really believe that the most important need of the hour is to make education engaging and inspiring and in that regard one of the best tools are Toys and Games which helps in integrating STEM and ART. We are very excited to travel across the country to spread the message and Bring Back the Gleam in the Eyes of our children."

Ravi Santlani, CEO, ScooNews said, "We are very proud of our association with CCL- IIT Gandhinagar, we plan to travel to 10 cities and 10000 students in the first phase of the pilot by the end of this year. A mega gathering of all students and teachers in the iconic open-air auditorium at IIT Gandhinagar is a dream that we together should aim at achieving."

To learn more about S.T.E.A.M. Yatra and how schools can participate, please email at info@scoonews.com.

