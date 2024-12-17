New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has launched a series of initiatives that aim to improve taxpayer experience and enhance transparency, the Ministry of Finance said in a release on Tuesday.

According to the ministry release, the CBIC has introduced a revised Citizen's Charter, which provides updated timelines and service standards for key taxpayer services.

Covering areas such as Drawback, Import and Export of Air Cargo, and innovative platforms like CPGRAMS (Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System), the new Charter ensures transparency and accountability in service delivery.

By including suggestions for Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), the Charter is tailored to meet the evolving needs of taxpayers, reinforcing the government's commitment to efficiency and responsiveness.

A new platform, the 'Ease of Doing Business' tab for giving suggestions, has been launched to enable taxpayers to directly contribute to the ease of doing business (EoDB). This initiative, born out of insights from Chintan Shivir 2023, allows individuals and businesses to share suggestions for improving tax procedures and policies.

By inviting active participation, the CBIC fosters a collaborative environment where taxpayers play a vital role in shaping a more streamlined and business-friendly tax regime.

The Citizen's Corner online portal has been significantly enhanced to serve as a one-stop hub for tax-related information.

Designed to empower taxpayers with knowledge, the Citizen's Corner simplifies self-compliance and encourages voluntary adherence to tax regulations, the ministry said in its release.

Highlighting its storied legacy, the CBIC has launched a digital archive showcasing the historical evolution of indirect taxes in India. This user-friendly platform now features six (06) interactive menu tiles with approximately 82 submenus, offering taxpayers access to videos, webinars, and the latest updates on various tax-related topics.

CBIC Archives offer a comprehensive glimpse into the milestones that have shaped the nation's economic trajectory. By preserving and sharing this history, the initiative not only pays homage to the institution's contributions but also educates the public on the pivotal role of indirect taxes in nation-building, the ministry said.

The initiatives are spearheaded by the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services (DGTS) as part of the Government's ongoing efforts to streamline tax administration and foster a conducive business environment, it added. (ANI)

