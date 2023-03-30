New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/GPRC): Josan Ranjjith, a young writer from Tamil Nadu native of Trichy district, Navalur Kuttapattu village has written a book entitled DUDE, it's a collection of motivational thoughts of his own that was launched in Delhi.

Central Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and Indian Actress Hema Malini launched the book and the first copy was recieved by the authors' parents John Britto and Joni Dhanaseeli.

Three other central ministers, more than ten members of parliament and labour department minister of UP and many businessmen participated in the launch.

At last in the event, Josan Ranjjith was awarded the Emerging Young Writer of India award by a top-notch foundation.

Josan Ranjjith has published 8 books in two different languages Tamil & English to date, he is also an International member of the World Human Rights Protection Commission doing many social works, a good motivational speaker and a social activist.

Let the works of this young youth from Tamil Nadu dedicate many more books for Indian literature.

