New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched an extensive EVM and VVPAT awareness campaign across poll-bound States and Union Territory of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal to familiarise voters with the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units.

According to the ECI press note, over 1.20 lakh electors participated in EVM Demonstration camps at EDCs across 5 States and UTs, and over 1.16 lakh electors cast mock votes in these demonstrations. Over 29,000 Polling Station Locations (PSLs) have already been covered by MDVs as of February 10.

Also Read | West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Compares Corruption and Violence to 'Cancer' in State Politics.

The campaign is being conducted through EVM Demonstration Centres (EDCs) and Mobile Demonstration Vans (MDVs) in a structured and time-bound manner, the Commission said in a press note. EDCs have been operationalised at District Election Officer Headquarters as well as Returning Officer and Revenue Sub-Division offices across the five States and UTs.

"The EVM/VVPAT Awareness Campaign is aimed at enhancing voter confidence by providing hands-on experience with the machines, clarifying doubts regarding their functioning, and ensuring complete transparency in the electoral process. Through physical demonstration centres and mobile outreach, the Commission seeks to reach voters across urban and rural areas alike," the poll body said.

Also Read | No More Free Street Parking in Bengaluru? Residents May Soon Pay To Park Vehicles Outside Their Own Gates.

The Commission remains committed to conducting transparent elections and will continue to intensify voter awareness initiatives in the coming days.

Meanwhile in West Bengal, the Chief Electoral Officer announced a revised schedule for the ongoing SIR process in the state on Tuesday, following a Supreme Court order.

In its statement, the CEO said the hearing of notices will be completed by February 14. The review of the documents and disposal of the claim will be completed by February 21. The statement also said that the rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by February 25. The health parameter checks are to be conducted by February 27. The final electoral roll will be published on February 28.

This revision was announced following the Supreme Court's judgment ordering a one-week extension to publish the final electoral roll under the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)