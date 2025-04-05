New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): In a significant boost to rural connectivity and economic development in India's hill states, the Ministry of Rural Development has approved a new tranche of infrastructure projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III) for Manipur, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the ministry said in a release on Saturday.

According to the release, these projects, which include roadworks and the construction of long-span bridges, are aimed at improving access to essential services and stimulating economic activity in remote and difficult-to-reach areas.

Manipur has been sanctioned 41 new roads covering 280.97 km at an estimated cost of Rs 225.15 crore. This comes in addition to 56 roads spanning 502.24 km already approved earlier under PMGSY-III, with a total investment of Rs 404.72 crore.

Mizoram will receive 7 long-span bridges (LSBs) totaling 373.46 meters, sanctioned at Rs 67.69 crore. The state has previously been allotted 17 roads covering 487.5 km, at an estimated cost of Rs 562.70 crore.

Himachal Pradesh has been granted 21 LSBs measuring 970.77 meters, valued at Rs 140.90 crore. Earlier approvals under the scheme include 299 roads stretching 3,123.12 km and 43 LSBs, at a total investment of Rs 3,345.82 crore.

Uttarakhand has secured 9 LSBs spanning 246 meters, with an allocation of Rs 40.77 crore. This follows previous sanctions for 212 roads totaling 2,287.95 km and 9 LSBs, costing Rs 1,865.34 crore.

The Ministry emphasized that the initiative is expected to improve connectivity between rural and urban areas, enhance access to healthcare, education, and markets, and generate local employment. It is also aligned with the government's broader vision of a "Viksit Bharat" or Developed India.

These infrastructure upgrades are set to have a transformative impact on the four states, reinforcing the government's commitment to inclusive and sustainable rural development, the release added. (ANI)

