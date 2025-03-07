PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: CERA, a leading name in luxury sanitaryware and bathroom solutions, proudly announces the grand opening of its exclusive company-owned display studio in Pune. The state-of-the-art CERA Style Studio, located at Plot No. 490/B, CTS No. 1115, Bhamburda, Ganeshkhind Road, serves as a premier destination for architects, developers, interior designers, and homeowners to explore an extensive range of cutting-edge products under one roof.

The studio was inaugurated by Mrs. Deepshikha Khaitan, Joint Managing Director of CERA, along with key company officials, including Mr. Rahul Jain (President - Marketing), Mr. Sandeep Abraham (President - Sales), and Mr. Angshuman Haldar (Deputy General Manager - Sales). The event witnessed an esteemed gathering of renowned architects, real estate developers, and channel partners, all of whom applauded CERA's continued commitment to innovation and excellence in the sanitaryware industry.

The CERA Style Studio is a highly immersive and interactive experience, with the most extensive display of CERA's best-selling product ranges, including Senator, CERA Luxe, and CERA collections. As the largest presentation of the brand's full range of products, the studio will redefine luxury bathroom solutions through its high-end displays and forward-thinking concepts.

Speaking at the launch, Deepshikha Khaitan stated, "The CERA Style Studio serves as a testament to our dedication to providing our esteemed clientele with an immersive experience that showcases our comprehensive range of premium products. With cutting-edge designs, superior craftsmanship, and functional innovations, this showroom exemplifies the latest trends and technological advancements in the bathroom and home space."

Established in 1980, CERA Sanitaryware Ltd. has been at the forefront of delivering premium and stylish home solution products. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat, integrates advanced technology such as 3D printing, robotic glazing, and pressure casting, ensuring superior quality and precision in sanitaryware production.

Near the sanitaryware unit, CERA's faucet plant houses high and low-pressure die-casting machines, robotic grinding machines, and chrome plating automatic units, symbolizing the brand's resolve for innovation and excellence.

CERA also has a wide variety of tiles in different segments, such as large-format digitally printed slabs of 1200x1800mm, 800x2400mm, and 800x1600mm, in addition to glazed vitrified tiles, ceramic tiles, full-body vitrified tiles, and double-charge tiles. These ranges suit a wide range of customers, providing an ideal combination of style, strength, and functionality for both domestic and commercial use.

Adding to its home solutions, CERA also offers a full line of wellness products such as air and water massage bathtubs, stand-alone bathtubs, shower panels, individualized shower partitions, and luxury kitchen sinks.

With the opening of its company-owned display studio in Pune, CERA is once again breaking new ground in design and technology, providing an unparalleled customer experience. The CERA Style Studio will be a one-stop destination for trendsetting, high-quality sanitaryware and bathroom solutions.

