Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 28: The week couldn't have started on a more flavourful note. At Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida West, star power lit up the atrium as Padma Shri and India's favourite chef, Sanjeev Kapoor, walked in to a rousing welcome.

The atrium was buzzing. Foodies, home chefs and bloggers packed the space, many juggling phones and aprons, eager for that one selfie with the man who made cooking cool on television. Some waved recipe books, others simply wanted to say a quick "hello, Chef."

The fun began with a recipe contest that had seen over 200 entries in the run-up. Winners got to meet Kapoor on stage, grinning ear to ear as he shared tips, signed aprons and posed for photos.

Adding to the energy was a candid on-stage exchange between Mrs. Manju Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group (formerly Gaursons), and the chef. Their quick banter, the businesswoman vs. the creative chef, mixed humour with reflections on success, failures and conviction, drawing cheers from the crowd.

"Having a culinary icon like Chef Sanjeev Kapoor at our mall is an honour. Not only has he popularised Indian cuisine globally, but he has also turned Indian cooking into a fine art, inspiring everyone with his path-breaking approach to food. At Gaur City Mall, we regularly curate such celebrity-centric or theme-based events that create vibrant memories and turn the place into more than a shopping destination," echoed Manju Gaur, summing up the vivacious atmosphere.

"One ingredient I can't live without is my smile, and today, this beautiful mall gave me every reason to wear it. With a Wonderchef store, my restaurant, and such an enthusiastic crowd, I now understand why Gaur City Mall is spoken of so fondly," said Celebrity Chef, Sanjeev Kapoor, displaying his usual exuberance.

Then came the quirky highlight: a Wonderchef "fashion show." Alongside Wonderchef MD Ravi Saxena, Kapoor unveiled stylish new kitchen gadgets, including the much-anticipated Chai Magic. Because, as the chef put it, "chai is never just chai."

From surprise gifts to autographed souvenirs, the evening had something for everyone. More than a shopping trip, it felt like a community celebration.

Gaur City Mall isn't just a shopping destination - it's the social pulse of Noida. With the country's largest atrium as its stage, the mall has played host to everything from high-octane film promotions to live music gigs and glittering celebrity appearances. From Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal to Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Raveena Tandon, Tripti Dimri, and Aditi Rao Hydari - the biggest names have graced its floors.

Strategically located in a thriving neighbourhood with a catchment area of nearly 5.5 lakh families, the mall is a magnet for lifestyle seekers. Spread across five vibrant levels, it brings together 100+ fashion and lifestyle brands including Shoppers Stop, Marks & Spencer, Lifestyle, Woodland, and Tanishq, along with Kalyan Jewellers, Croma, Samsung, Invent, and Decathlon.

With 35 eclectic dining destinations including bars and clubs, and a nine-screen PVR, the mall offers something for everyone. Be it shopping, dining, catching the latest blockbuster, or simply soaking in the buzz, Gaur City Mall has evolved into the cultural hub of the city - where glamour meets everyday life.

