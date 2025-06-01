New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The newly constituted national council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a meeting elected its new office bearers for the year 2025-26. Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO of EY India has assumed office as the President of CII for 2025-26.

He takes over from Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Ltd.

Memani is also a member of EY Global Executive Board as the Chair of its Growth Markets Council.

He is a trusted advisor to large Indian companies, private equity funds and multinational organizations, principally advising them on building confidence, mergers and acquisitions, technology and smart capital allocation strategies.

In his Emerging Markets role, his responsibilities include advancing EY's emerging markets growth agenda and connecting their priorities with the global firm's investments.

Prior to becoming the Chairman and CEO, Memani established EY India's market-leading Corporate Finance (now Strategy and Transactions) practice in the late 90s.

Memani was the President-Designate of the Confederation of Indian Industry for the year 2024-25 and Vice President for the year 2023-24.

He contributes actively to the public discourse on tax and policy reforms and has been a member of several high-powered Government of India committees, including the Ministry of Finance taskforce that drafted a new Direct Tax Code in 2019.

In addition, Memani is the President of the Board of Him Jyoti School, an institution dedicated to providing quality education to underprivileged girls in Uttarakhand. He is also a Board member of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur and a member of the governing council of KREA University.

Memani has also been the driving force behind EY Foundation, which is active in the areas of education, entrepreneurship for rural women and environment. Memani is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.

R Mukundan, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Chemicals Limited takes over as CII's President-Designate for 2025-26. Mukundan joined Tata Administrative Service in 1990, after completion of MBA from FMS, Delhi University. He is a distinguished alumnus of IIT, Roorkee; Fellow of Indian Chemical Society and an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

During his 33 years career with Tata Group, he has held various responsibilities across the chemical, automotive and hospitality sectors of the Tata Group. He serves on industry forums and impact organisations.

Mukundan was the Vice President of the Confederation of Indian Industry CII for the year 2024-25. He was the Chairman of CII Western Region in 2013-14. He Chaired CII's Institute of Quality Advisory Council, CII's National Committee on Environment and CII's National Committee of Industrial Relations in 2023.

Suchitra K Ella, Co-founder and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited takes over as CII Vice President for 2025-26. She was instrumental in founding Bharat Biotech way back in 1996.

In the past decade, Ella has co-founded and nurtured several companies in veterinary sciences, agri-biotech parks, food processing including pre-clinical toxicology and research institute.

In 2022, Suchitra K Ella was honoured with Padma Bhushan for her outstanding contributions to society and industry. She is also recipient of SAARC women award, Colombo; Business Achievers Award, SIMA, Singapore among others. Ella was the Chairperson of CII Andhra Pradesh State from 2012-13, Founder Chairperson of CII's Indian Women's Network from 2013-15, and Chairperson of CII Southern Region for the year 2022-23. (ANI)

