Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): "Adding another jewel to its star-studded crown, Chandigarh University has secured 29th spot among all the public and private universities of the country in the NIRF Rankings 2022, becoming the youngest university to enter the top 30 leagues of Indian Universities," said S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

"Chandigarh University is not only the youngest but also the only university in the country to give consistently great performances in National and International rankings, such as QS world, QS Asia, NIRF or NAAC, and improving its position year after year," said Sandhu, after the National Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings-2022 were released by the Union Ministry of Education, Government of India.

"Chandigarh University has bagged the second position among all universities and first position among private universities in Punjab and Tricity, in the prestigious rankings," said Sandhu, adding that the University secured an overall ranking of 48th among all universities and colleges of India, 4th position among all public and private institutions and the first spot among all private institutions of Punjab and Tricity.

"This stellar performance of Chandigarh University in the NIRF rankings is a reflection of endorsement of the Varsity's academic excellence and industry-training prowess from all stakeholders including industry, government and most importantly the students," said Sandhu.

Presenting detailed analysis of the NIRF rankings, Sandhu informed that Chandigarh University has secured an overall 3rd position among all engineering institutions and 2nd position among all private engineering institutions in Punjab and Tricity, and the first spot amongst all private engineering institutions in Punjab, whereas it has bagged the 45th spot among all engineering universities and colleges of the country.

"Even in Management, we have secured 40th position among all institutions of the country, while securing the second spot among all public and private institutions in Punjab and Tricity. In Architecture, we have bagged 19th position among all institutions of the country, while securing the second spot among all public and private institutions in Punjab and Tricity," he added.

Noting that rankings are a great tool to assess the standards of an Educational Institution, ultimately helping the young minds to decide the best of institutions for their higher studies, Sandhu said, "The Varsity has laid emphasis on ensuring overall development of its students since its inception. It is the result of this pointed focus that we have been able to perform so well in every National & International Academic Rankings."

"The Chandigarh University has long remained a preferred partner for Industry leaders and our students have been sought by the top businesses, thanks to the unparalleled quality education and industry-focused training they receive at over 30 Industry-sponsored Centres of Excellence and training centres established on our campus. This year so far, over 900 companies, the highest for the whole of North India, have made more than 9500 job offers to our students, with the highest package of Rs 1.7 Crore, which speaks for our stellar placement records," said Sandhu.

"We have filed 1816 patents so far, and are the leading stand-alone institution to file the highest number of patents in the last three years and we have academic tie-ups with 450 international universities in more than 80 countries," he added.

"With our excellent performance in all the aforementioned spheres, we have been able to become the youngest University to debut into QS World University Rankings-2023, and have secured a place among the top 800 institutions across the world. Among all Indian Universities, Chandigarh University has grabbed an incredible overall 21st position, an impressive third position among Private Universities, and first spot in the Punjab-Chandigarh region.

"Chandigarh University is also the youngest university to break into the QS Asia Universities Rankings-2022, debuting into a stellar 271-280 rank band and featuring among top 1.70 per cent universities of Asia. We are also the youngest university in the country to get NAAC A+ grade, ranking amongst the Top 5 per cent of the Higher Education Institutions of India and the only private university in the entire country to have NAAC A+ and NBA accreditation for all its engineering and MBA programs," he added.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

