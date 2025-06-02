PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], June 2: Chandigarh: With a vision to provide Global Exposure to its students, Chandigarh University have fulfilled academic dreams of more than 2,000 students by offering them academic learning opportunities in world's top global universities. Infact, Chandigarh University have highest visa success rate for students visiting USA for their higher studies and out of these 2,000 students more than 388 Chandigarh University students have pursued their higher education in prestigious universities in America. Apart from this, as part of International Study Program of Chandigarh University as many as 59 Chandigarh University students pursued their education at prestigious universities in Australia, 48 students in Canada and 13 students have studied in top global universities in United Kingdom.

Moreover, as many as 160 students have visited University of North Alabama for their higher education alone under ISP of Chandigarh University. Many students visited University of Newcastle, University of Wollongong in Australia, Okanagan College in Canada and Lincoln University in, New Zealand. These students received scholarships worth Rs 82 crores (including Rs 12 crore stipend) and amongst them the highest scholarship of Rs 1.28 crores has been given to one of the students.

CU Established 515 Collaborations with Top International Universities to Enhance Global Academic & Employment Opportunities for Students

Fulfilling academic dreams of its students to study in international universities, Chandigarh University's international transfer and semester exchange program facilitates international visits of its students to the renowned academic institutions and top universities in the world every year as part of academic (semester) exchange program and internships in a hassle-free manner. Providing global academic and research exposure to its students has been the major cornerstone of the academic ethos nurtured here at Chandigarh University and to that effect CU has established 515 international collaborations with prestigious global universities in more than 100 countries, as a result more than 2000 CU students got the opportunity to study at prestigious global universities in United States of America, Australia, Canada and UK among other European countries and other nation all across the world through semester exchange, international programs and internships. CU has more than 1300 visiting international faculty members including 560 international research network scholars and more than 3,000 international students from 65 countries study at Chandigarh University.

CU students visited Deakin University, Australia, Vancouver Island University, Canada, University of New Castle, Australia, Saint Petersburg University, Russia, University of North America, USA and Park Royal Penang, Malaysia among other premiere universities in across six continents of the world.

To enrich academic exposure of students through research-driven education, CU has established an international research network with more than 250 prestigious universities in 60 countries in various fields such as Engineering, Hospitality, Management and Sciences among other domains.

With these global collaborations, Chandigarh University provides its students various study abroad opportunities, including student exchange programs, summer training, semester exchanges, master's degrees or PhDs abroad, joint workshops, conferences, research projects, faculty exchanges, dual degree programs, and international employment prospects.

Through its International Semester Abroad and Semester Exchange Programs, Chandigarh University provides a valuable opportunity for students to enhance their employability and enrich their degrees by immersing them in diverse cultural experiences.

Under Semester Exchange Programs to Europe, Asia, South Africa, South America, students don't not require to pay tuition fees abroad and the fee only has to be paid at Chandigarh University. Under semester abroad programs to USA, UK, Australia, a reduced semester fee has to be paid in international university, while no fee is to be paid at Chandigarh University.

Chandigarh University also offers International Transfer Programs (ITPs), which allow students to complete an initial part of their degree at Chandigarh University and transfer to a foreign country to get a complete degree from a foreign University, in stream such as Engineering, Medicines, Architecture, Management, Journalism, Psychology, Animation and Nutrition & Pharmacy.

These programs enable students to earn internationally recognized degrees, which can greatly enhance their academic and professional prospects, boost employability, refine their professional portfolios, and increase the overall value of their degree. The ITPs also provides students with the chance to pursue international professional prospects after their graduation. It gives the students Work Visa Rights, applicable to any degree of 1-3 years, providing them enhanced professional opportunities. Many students also earn the opportunity to earn stipend during their stay at these universities overseas.

CU Empowers Students Financially with Scholarships to study in Top Global Universities

Chandigarh University provides International English Language Testing System (IELTS) training in its campus itself and send students abroad with 50 percent less expenses with the scholarship. These students received scholarships worth Rs 82 Crore and amongst them the highest scholarship of Rs 1.28 crores has been given to one of the students.

There is an in-house provision (by CU) to ready visa files of students and success rate for the visas is 100 percent at CU. The students who visit foreign universities also get benefits like scholarships, tuition fee waivers and other benefits.

310 students visited Walt Disney World in Florida, USA

As many as 310 students of CU visited the World's number 1 entertainment company Walt Disney World at Florida in USA as part of internship, cultural exchange and academic exchange programs.

The students apart from experiencing the cultural exchange with people from all across the world, getting training, interactions with experts from diverse domains, also get life-changing opportunities that enrich them both professionally and personally. As part of the international program, Chandigarh University has been providing various opportunities to study in prestigious global universities and higher educational institutions. These opportunities include semester exchange program, summer training, student exchange programs, master's degrees or PhDs abroad, joint workshops, conferences, research projects, faculty exchanges, dual degree programs and international employment prospects.

Chandigarh University's international program not only empowering its students with global academic exposure, but it also opens doors to plethora of global employment opportunities as well. With a degree from renowned international university coupled with diverse global immersive cultural experience, Chandigarh University has been giving wings to the dreams of students to study top global educational institutions.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700945/Chandigarh_Educational_Trust_Exchange_Program.jpg

