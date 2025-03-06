HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 6: Education has always been a powerful tool for social upliftment, but financial barriers often prevent talented students from pursuing their dreams. Across India, many bright minds from economically weaker sections struggle to access quality education due to high tuition costs. Recognising this challenge, institution like Shri Ram Murti Smarak (SRMS) Trust steps forward with financial assistance programs that play a crucial role in transforming the lives of such students. On this note, the Trust, on February 8, 2025, in honour of 115th birth anniversary of Late Shri Ram Murti Ji, awarded scholarships to meritorious new entrants of 2024 (from different colleges and courses) from economically weaker sections, amounting to Rs 48,54,500 for the entire course, under SRMS Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme, ensuring financial barriers do not hinder their academic success.

Besides its Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme, SRMS Trust also supports meritorious students by offering additional annual academic merit HYPERLINK "https://www.srms.ac.in/merit-scholarships/"scholarships totaling Rs 3.5 Crores, ranging from Rs. 2,25,000 to Rs. 20,000, based on university results, along with Rs 50,000 Entry-Level Scholarships to first-year students, based on Aptitude Test performance. However, this way, the Trust overall offers massive financial benefits of nearly Rs 4 CRORES to its deserving students, while making education more accessible for many.

BUILDING DREAMS AND EDUCATION

SRMS Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme was introduced in 2024 to nurture talent and support deserving students from economically weaker sections (EWS) of all SRMS Trust Educational Institutions, who excel in National Level Entrance Exams including NEET UG, JEE (Mains), CUET (Pharmacy), CUET UG, CUET PG/ MAT/GMAT/CAT, NCHMCT JEE, CNET, CPET (conducted by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University) etc. By offering free professional education, the Trust is helping many aspiring professionals overcome financial barriers and pursue their dreams, while also reaffirming its commitment to providing equal opportunities in education, in alignment with United Nations SDG-4 - Ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. The seat allocation for various colleges and courses under this scheme is determined annually as follows:

* SRMS College of Engineering & Technology (CET), Bareilly: B Tech: 02 | B Pharm: 01 | MBA: 01 | MCA: 01 | BBA: 01 | BCA: 01

* SRMS College of Engineering, Technology & Research (CETR), Bareilly: B Tech: 01 | BHMCT (Hotel Management): 01 | BBA: 01 | BCA: 01

* SRMS College of Nursing, Bareilly: B Sc Nursing: 01 | GNM Nursing: 01

* SRMS Institute of Paramedical Sciences (IPS), Bareilly: B Sc (OTT) / BOPTOM/ BPT/ BMLS/ BMRIT: 02

* SRMS Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), Bareilly: MBBS: 01

* SRMS International Business School (IBS), Unnao: MBA: 01 | BBA: 01 | BCA:01

VOICES OF CHANGE: BENEFICIARIES SPEAK

For students who have been granted the SRMS Tuition Fee Waiver for the year 2024, it's nothing short of a lifeline. They feel proud and incredibly fortunate to be a part of this scheme, which is helping them to strive towards their academic goals without any financial worries holding them back. Let's read some of experiences that has transformed their lives.

Divya, an MBBS student from Batch 2024 at SRMS IMS, Bareilly, expresses, "Being selected for the Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme, based on my NEET percentile, 10+2 performance, and family income, is an honor. The waiver of Rs 33, 07, 500 has eased my financial burden, allowing me to focus on my studies without worrying about fees. I'm grateful to SRMS Trust for making quality education more accessible."

Manya Mittal, a B Tech (CS) student from Batch 2024 at SRMS CET, Bareilly, shares, "Coming from a financially constrained family, I never thought I could afford an engineering degree from one of the best HYPERLINK "https://www.srms.ac.in/cet/"engineering HYPERLINK "https://www.srms.ac.in/cet/"colleges in U HYPERLINK "https://www.srms.ac.in/cet/"P. The tuition fee waiver of Rs 2,60,000 on my entire course has been a game-changer, allowing me to focus and work towards my dreams without financial worries. I am glad to be a part of such an institution, which is one of the best

Agrita Agarwal, a BPT student from Batch 2024 at SRMS IPS, Bareilly, shares, "My passion for a career in paramedics was hindered by financial challenges. The SRMS Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme, based on my Class 12th grades and CPET score, eased this burden. I'm honored to receive a Rs. 2,52,000 waiver for my entire course and grateful for the continuous support and inspiring learning environment at SRMS."

These testimonials, along with many others, highlight that the scheme is more than just financial assistance--it's about creating opportunities and inspiring students to pursue their dreams. For aspiring students, this scheme is not merely an opportunity; it is a gateway to a brighter, more promising future.

STEP TOWARDS A BRIGHTER FUTURE

As more and more students benefit from Tuition Fee Waiver initiative, it is evident that such efforts have the power to transform lives and build a stronger, more educated society.

Speaking about it, Shri Dev Murti, Chairman and Founder, SRMS Trust says, "I truly believe that education should be accessible to all, not just those who can afford it. The SRMS Trust Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme ensures that talent is nurtured, regardless of financial background or any financial limitations, with full fee waivers and additional scholarships for deserving students. However, we see the tuition fee waiver scheme as a vital step towards inclusive education. By investing in young minds today, we are shaping the future of our nation."

ADMISSION OPEN! Log on to the website to APPLY TODAY @ https://www.srms.ac.in/cet/about-us/srms-trust/

