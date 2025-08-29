Tamil Nadu (Chennai) [India], August 29 (ANI): Chennai's commercial real estate office market is expected to maintain stable occupancy levels at 90.5-91.0 per cent by March 2026.

This follows a period of strong performance with fresh Grade-A office supply of 4.9 million square feet (msf) in FY2025 and 1.3 msf in Q1 FY2026, which was matched by robust net absorption of 4.8 msf and 3.1 msf respectively, according to ICRA.

The credit rating agency said that the strong leasing activity, particularly from the IT-BPM and engineering & manufacturing sectors, drove occupancy up to 90.6 per cent by June 2025, from 87.8 per cent in March 2024.

A significant portion of the upcoming supply is concentrated in the Pallavaram micromarket. Of the total 5 msf of new supply anticipated in FY2026, roughly 2.5 msf (50%) is located in this area.

Pallavaram is gaining traction due to its proximity to the Chennai International Airport and a growing presence of IT/ITES firms.

Approximately 21 per cent of the new supply expected in FY2026 is already pre leased.

Chennai's Grade-A office market accounts for about 8.5 per cent (89 msf) of the total stock across India's top six cities as of June 30, 2025.

Within Chennai, the OMR and South-west regions collectively hold 80 per cent of the city's Grade-A office stock. The top contributors to the city's office supply are the micro markets of Tharamani, Perungudi, and Mt Poonamallee Road, which represents 35 per cent of the total.

Vacancy levels in these three micro markets are expected to remain low in FY2026 due to limited upcoming supply and strong absorption momentum, said ICRA.

Rental rates in Chennai's top five micromarkets--Perungudi, Tharamani, Thoraipakkam, Mt Poonamallee Road, and Guindy--have seen a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3-4 per cent over the past five years. The citywide average rental rate is also projected to increase by 3-4 per cent in FY2026.

The top 10 developers in Chennai hold 47 per cent of the Grade-A office supply, with eight of them maintaining occupancy rates above 90 per cent. Regional players are also showing strong occupancy. The report noted that the Chennai office market recorded a CAGR of approximately 5 per cent between FY2017 and FY2025, which is lower than the 7 per cent observed across India's top six cities.

As of June 30, 2025, Chennai's share of the total office supply in the top six cities was 8.5 per cent, down from 10 per cent on March 31, 2017. This share is projected to remain steady in FY2026. (ANI)

