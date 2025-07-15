VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15: Chetu, a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions, successfully concluded its Seventh Annual Tree Plantation Drive this weekend at its Noida campus. As part of the company's long-standing commitment to sustainability, the event brought together employees, volunteers, and community members to plant saplings across designated green zones.

Organized by the Chetu Foundation, the initiative focused on planting native and oxygen-rich species to enhance biodiversity and support environmental health in the region.

Manish Kumar, HR Manager at Chetu, expressed pride in the collective effort.

"At Chetu, we believe growth should be responsible. Our tree plantation drive is more than a symbolic gesture--it's a pledge to contribute toward a cleaner, greener future. It's heartening to see our employees actively engage in causes beyond the workplace."

Employees from across departments enthusiastically participated, highlighting the culture of environmental consciousness fostered at Chetu.

"It was amazing to be part of something so meaningful. Knowing that each sapling we planted today will grow into a tree that benefits the next generation is a powerful feeling," said Saloni Verma, a software developer at Chetu.

Aman Mishra, part of the Dot Net team, said the tree-planting drive reminds people that small actions can have a big impact. "Planting a tree may seem simple, but together, we're contributing to something truly transformative."

Beyond planting trees, the event featured eco-awareness activities and interactive talks on sustainable living. It served not just as a plantation drive but as a celebration of nature and a reminder of our shared responsibility.

About Chetu India:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions. With over 2,800 experts worldwide, Chetu's India campus incudes three advanced development centres in Sector 63, Noida. Spanning more than 169,000 square feet, these state-of-the-art facilities offer an ideal setting for developers working on cutting-edge software solutions. In addition to a dedicated Training & Development Centre for recent technical graduates, the Noida campus features modern amenities--including gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs--that foster both professional growth and community. For more information and current career opportunities, visit Chetu's Career Center.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering Children," Improving the Quality of Life," Giving Back to Communities," and "Creating and Sustaining Change." While the Foundation actively supports disaster recovery aid and humanitarian assistance, the main focus is the improvement of childhood wellbeing and education in the local communities around the world. To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit www.chetufoundation.org.

