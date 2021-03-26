New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Limited, a part of the Rs 381 billion Murugappa Group, and Denxpert EHS&S Software Ltd., a pioneer in EHS and sustainability IT solutions based out of Hungary, today announced the launch of Denxpert Legal software in India.

Denxpert Legal is a digital tool for regulatory mapping and assurance in matters pertaining to Environment Health and Safety. This solution will help industries comply with legal regulations at both facility and the corporate level.

This program has been supported by the European Union under an innovation program called 'Innowwide' that involves a stringent selection process. The consortium of Denxpert EHS&S Software Ltd. and Chola MS Risk Services had qualified after scoring above 95 per cent in this evaluation.

Denxpert Legal management system was launched by Andras Laszlo Kiraly, Ambassador of Hungary, and Tania Friederichs, Minister Counsellor, Head of Research and Innovation Sector, Delegation of the European Union to India. Denxpert Legal is widely used in over 300 corporates including Fortune 500 companies primarily in Europe and US.

"Being the member of EU, they are honoured to bring in such technology to India through Denxpert EHS&S Software Ltd., Hungary, to contribute to India's drive towards highest corporate social responsibility. I am very sure that the tool will be handier and more useful for not only Indian corporates but also all the stakeholders working for the cause of environmental protection and sustainability. I wish that Denxpert EHS&S Software Ltd., Hungary and Chola MS Risk Services Limited association will provide a value addition to the Indian society through this tool," said Andras Laszlo Kiraly, Ambassador of Hungary, speaking about the launch of Denxpert Legal in India.

"India's rapidly growing economy undeniably requires effective digital functionalities to enable corporates, institutions and environmental groups to stay abreast with the changes in the EHS regulatory environment. I am glad that this proposal was selected on merit over all other projects as part of Innowide under EU council," said Tania Friederichs, Minister Counsellor, Head of Research and Innovation Sector, Delegation of the European Union to India.

"Denxpert Legal is an advanced digital tool from Denxpert EHS&S Software Ltd., Hungary. With our 25 plus years of EHS regulatory assurance consulting experience, we have developed and customised this tool to suit the Indian industry's requirement. As a part of this process, we piloted it at 50 major clients of Chola MS Risk Services across various industrial sectors. We are confident that this tool will help service compliance and regulatory requirement in the Indian market," said Subba Rao, Chief Executive, Chola MS Risk Services Limited.

"Denxpert Legal is an efficient web-based solution for monitoring and complying with the ever-changing legal requirements in the field of Environment, Health and Safety (EHS). We are launching the tool in three variants. While the basic version offers a comprehensive view of the subscribed regulations, the advanced versions involve knowledge sharing through business impact, consultation through assurance audits, workshops and data management," said Szucs Winkler Robert, Manager, Denxpert EHS&S Software Ltd., Hungary.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Limited, part of the INR 381 Billion Murugappa Group, is a 50:50 joint venture with the Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group, Japan, offering comprehensive risk management and engineering solutions. With two decades of experience and over 8500 consulting projects across 42 industrial sectors, the company offers best-in-class services to organizations to optimize their EHS (Environment, Health & Safety) performance and set new benchmarks in safety performance.

For more details, please visit, www.cholarisk.com.

Denxpert Legal is a one stop shop for EHS and sustainability IT solutions. It is a simple and effective solution for monitoring the ever-changing legal regulations and for the in-house EHS-compliance. Denxpert Legal is a professional web surface tool for reducing the risks resulting from legal regulations.

It can be used with an ever-expanding array of functions ensuring compliance with the requirements of the management systems. Project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program (Innowwide). The Tool is widely used by more than 300 plus clients in EU. Track the change -> Get Assistance -> Achieve Compliance.

For more details, please visit, www.denxpert.eu.

Founded in 1900, the Rs 381 Billion (38,105 Crores) Murugappa Group is one of India's leading business conglomerates. The Group has 29 businesses including ten listed Companies traded in NSE & BSE. Headquartered in Chennai, the major Companies of the Group include Carborundum Universal Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd., E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd., Parry Agro Industries Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd. and Wendt (India) Ltd.

Market leaders in served segments including Abrasives, Auto Components, Transmission systems, Cycles, Sugar, Farm Inputs, Fertilisers, Plantations, Bio-products and Nutraceuticals, the Group has forged strong alliances with leading international companies such as Groupe Chimique Tunisien, Foskor, Mitsui Sumitomo, Morgan Advanced Materials, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM), Yanmar & Co. and Compagnie Des Phosphat De Gafsa (CPG). The Group has a wide geographical presence all over India and spanning 6 continents.

Renowned brands like BSA, Hercules, Montra, Mach City, Ballmaster, Ajax, Parry's, Chola, Gromor, Shanthi Gears and Paramfos are from the Murugappa stable. The Group fosters an environment of professionalism and has a workforce of over 51,000 employees.

For more details, please visit www.murugappa.com

