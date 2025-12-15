VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) successfully wrapped up the 13th edition of EXCON 2025, South Asia's largest construction equipment exhibition, from December 9 to 13, 2025, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). Covering 3.5 million sq. ft., the event attracted over 1,250 exhibitors, including 134 international participants from 20 countries, and drew an estimated 1.2 lakh business visitors, solidifying its rank as the third largest construction equipment expo worldwide.

The expo featured seven international pavilions from France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Turkey, China, and the UK, alongside over 300 product launches and live demonstrations of advanced machinery. Business visitors, policymakers, and buyers engaged in extensive B2B meetings, order bookings, and technology tie-ups, highlighting robust industry momentum amid India's ₹11.21 lakh crore infrastructure allocation for FY2025-26.

R. Mukundan, President Designate, CII and Chairman, EXCON 2025, said, "As an industry-driven platform, EXCON reflects our collective commitment to building a stronger India. The construction equipment sector plays a pivotal role in the nation's economic growth, as infrastructure development and economic expansion go hand in hand. This edition of EXCON showcased several forward-looking innovations, particularly in the areas of sustainability and green energy, underscoring the industry's readiness for the future. Industry reports also indicate significant headroom for growth, with the construction equipment sector well-positioned to catch up with other manufacturing industries in the coming years."

EXCON 2025 emphasized "Building India's Tomorrow" through zones on AI, IoT, automation, electric/hybrid equipment, and green technologies for low-emission projects. Conferences covered skill development, safety, decarbonization, and alignment with Bharatmala, high-speed rail, and Smart Cities under PM Gati Shakti. These sessions fostered collaborations among OEMs, contractors, financiers, SMEs, and startups, advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat in construction.

"The 13th edition of EXCON has set new benchmarks in scale and participation, making it the largest construction equipment exhibition ever organized by CII. EXCON continues to serve as a vital industry-led platform that brings together manufacturers, policymakers, and global stakeholders, while showcasing India's growing capabilities in construction equipment and infrastructure solutions. The strong participation, innovative products and technologies on display, and increasing international engagement reflect the sector's growing maturity and its alignment with India's long-term economic and sustainability priorities," said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.

"EXCON truly represents the 'festival of construction equipment,' and it is heartening to once again see records being broken through collective industry effort. India today is the world's third-largest construction equipment market, and I am confident that we have the potential to move to second position within the next five years. EXCON will continue to be a vital platform for showcasing cutting-edge products and solutions that support infrastructure development in India and across global markets," said Deepak Shetty, Co-Chairman, EXCON 2025.

The event accelerated mechanization, targeting a $25 billion construction equipment market by 2030 with exports to over 135 countries, while reinforcing Bengaluru's emergence as a construction tech hub driving India's $30 trillion economy goal by 2047.

