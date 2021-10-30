New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI/Oswaal Books): With the release of the ICSE ISC Semester 1 Board exam 2021-22 date sheet, students are getting a lot of pressure on how to handle the entire syllabus of Science and Maths within 20 days.

You must be well-versed with the syllabus uploaded on the official website. Once you are aware of it, then only you can plan your preparation within 20 days.

Strategy to prepare for Maths in 20 days

For the Maths exam for class 10, three units are coming for semester 1, namely Commercial Mathematics, Algebra, and Geometry. To boost up your preparation in these 20 days, you need to first focus on Quadratic Equations, Arithmetic Progression, and Similarity. These three chapters hold equal and highest weightage among others. Therefore, they should be completed in the first place.Try to complete these chapters within a time frame of 7 days so that you can focus on other chapters as well.

After that, you can go for Linear Inequations, Ratio and Proportion, Remainder theorem, and Matrices. They also comprise equal weightage and will cover most of your section B. In the end, you can go for GST and Banking chapters as you will only encounter their questions for 1 mark or 2 mark and they are easy comparatively. By moving in this way, you will be easily able to wind up your entire Maths syllabus in 20 days.

Note: Make sure that you are not solving every single problem of the book and solve only selective problems as you have only stipulated time left for the exam. Like-wise comprehensive preparation approach might be followed for subjects of MCQs Based ISC Semester 1 Board Exams 2021-22.

Cognitive Exam Tools To Learn Faster and Retain Longer

ICSE ISC MCQs Specimen Sample Papers Class 10 & 12 is recommended to gain real-time exam confidence and to properly decode the exam pattern. We need to look out for cognitive exam preparation tools to get exam-ready concept learning. For example, one-pager revision notes for each chapter, mind maps for quick-learning, video-based learning to learn faster & retain longer. Exam-time tips & tricks to solve problems faster will be a proven strategy to go with.

Most Likely MCQs Questions

Look at current, as there is the absence of all these study stuffs in a single book, Oswaal ICSE ISC MCQs Specimen Sample Papers Class 10 & 12 For Semester 1 Board Exams is recommended as the book contains all the cognitive exam tools discussed above along with most likely MCQs reframed from PYQs, all official semester-1 exam-oriented study stuff.If you want to practice Chapter-wise Topic-wise for ICSE ISC Semester 1 Board Exams 2021-22, you may go with Oswaal ICSE ISC MCQs Question Banks.

Here's the recommended link for Oswaal ICSE MCQs Specimen Sample Papers Class 10 For Semester 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3nBFCWO

ISC MCQs Specimen Sample Papers Series Class 10 For Semester 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3pQWN9B

Strategy to prepare for Science in 20 days

ICSE board exam 2021 for science is already divided into three subjects Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. In Physics, you need to prepare three units viz. Force, Work, Power, and Energy, Light, and Sound.You should prepare the 'Sound chapter' in the first place for your ICSE Board Exam 2021 because this single chapter has a great weightage in your exam. After that, you need to devote a generous time to Units 1 and 2 because they have the highest weightage. Moreover, they also comprise several chapters that you can't leave at any cost.

While preparing for Physics, you can blend it with a chapter of Chemistry or Biology so that by the end of 10 days, you are done with almost 40-50% of the syllabus.

For Chemistry, you need to prepare 6 units in total that you can check from the official website. Go for the Mole concept and Electrolysis in the first place for preparation.

No doubt, the mole concept is a big chapter, but it is very scoring as just by knowing the correct formula, you can easily solve the numerical. After that, go for Electrolysis and other small chapters. The small chapters have a great power to boost up your entire score, and they are also easy to cover up.

But, on the other hand, for Biology, you only need to focus on two units i.e., Basic Biology and Plant Physiology. You can devote time to these units by sparing time some days with Physics and some days with Chemistry. This will help in covering the entire syllabus in time.

Focus on English - This means both language and literature. Make it a point to turn your English into your greatest strength. As for literature, make it a point to be detailed and emphatic about the character sketches. Etch the character in your mind in whatever way suitable to you so that you are able to think up a summary for the same as and when required. Always chase the central theme, be it the plays, a short story or even for a character revolving around a particular scene. This will give you the gist to build around when composing an answer. With ICSE Board Exam 2021 English language paper, be sure of the formats. Get your letter-writing, summary writing and other formats of structured writing, down. Practice writing a number of times to get well-versed with it. With comprehension, take your time in reading it carefully since that does half the work for you and you can answer your ICSE Board Exam 2021 English paper, quicker and more systematically.

Key Updates and Further Expectations: -

Find CISCE Instructions in Details at https://cisce.org//UploadedFiles/PDF/SEMESTER%201%20ICSE.pdf

1. As Per the Revised ICSE ISC Class 10 & 12 Datesheet for Semester 1 Board Exams, ICSE Board Exams Commences From 29 Nov'21 and ISC 12TH Board Exams start from 22 Nov.

2. As concluded from ICSE ISC Datesheet For MCQs Based Semester 1 Board Exams, 10 Minutes Reading Time is provided, exclusive of 1 hour exam attempting time3. ICSE ISC Semester 1 Board Exams to be in offline mode, with MCQs Exams to be OMR-Based.

4. Further Update Expected- As like CBSE availed an extra circle in OMR in case the students encircle the wrong option, so that the students may cross the wrong answer and fill the correct option in the extra circle provided in OMR. In the same way, CISCE OMR Update might be expected.

5. Major ICSE, ISC Subjects given ample time gap in Datesheet for MCQs based Semester 1 Boards. For eg, in ICSE 10TH Board Sem 1, Maths given 3 days time-gap, chemistry given 4 days' time-gap as per the ICSE ISC Revised Datesheet for Semester 1 Board Exams.

6. Already got the update for 2 Specimen Papers for History and English-1 in ICSE Boards. As Per the ICSE Board History Specimen Paper Changes, 2-mark MCQs replaced with 1-mark MCQs. Likewise, in English-I: 0.5, 2 and 5-mark MCQs replaced with 1 Mark MCQs. Since MCQs marks reduced to 1, number of MCQs increased in both the specimen papers.

7. Each candidate registered and confirmed to appear for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination must appear for: Semester 1 Examination to be held in November/December 2021 and the Semester 2 Examination to be held in March/April 2022.

8. It is mandatory for a candidate to appear for both of these examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination.9. Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen ONLY.10. The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. The overall result i.e. - Pass Certificate Awarded/ Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.

