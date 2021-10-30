Now here's the marquee match of Group 1 between England and Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Both teams have been unbeaten so far in the tournament and have performed very well in the Group stage and which is why the game becomes equally interesting. Now, in this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. SL vs AUS Stat Highlights T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Registers 7 Wicket Win.

The pitch says that the pacers and the spinners will get enough assistance. It will be quite difficult to score runs in the middle overs. Batting in the second half will be much easier so the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first. Thus it wouldn't be wrong to say that the toss will play a crucial role in the game. David Warner and Moin Ali will surely be the players to watch out for. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is England vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

England vs Australia clash in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 30, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of England vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch England vs Australia match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of England vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to England vs Australia match online.

