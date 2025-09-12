VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12: Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that Citizens Financial Group's Global Capability Centre (GCC) has joined its flagship Outreach program to advance skilling and employability for college students in rural communities across Telangana.

Also Read | Riccardo Calafiori Wishes To Visit India, Arsenal Defender Says The Nation Has 'Many Different Cultures'.

The program launched in Hyderabad in 2019 has reached over 4,000 students in Telangana, with 478 hired into technology roles at Cognizant--92% of them women. Nationally, the program has impacted 60,000 students through partnerships with more than 100 institutions, including colleges and nonprofits.

"Our Hyderabad GCC is designed as a hub for innovation and collaboration, and partnering with Cognizant's Outreach program allows us to extend that purpose beyond business into communities," said Michael Ruttledge, Chief Information Officer and Head of Enterprise Technology & Security, Citizens Financial Group. "This marks the beginning of our volunteering journey in India, and we are proud that our GCC associates will volunteer their time and expertise to help students unlock new opportunities and pathways to pursue careers in technology."

Also Read | Engineer's Day 2025 in India: When and Why Is Visvesvaraya Jayanti Celebrated? Know All About Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a Visionary Engineer of India and His Contributions.

As part of the collaboration, Citizens GCC associates will volunteer weekly to deliver a structured five-step employability training program for students in rural and tribal areas. The sessions will cover generative AI, communication and soft skills, life skills and include readiness for the AMCAT employability test.

"Cognizant Outreach is a powerful example of how our people bring purpose to life--using their mentoring skills to uplift communities and create pathways to opportunity," said Surya Gummadi, President - Americas, Cognizant. "Our collaboration with Citizens' GCC in Hyderabad strengthens this mission, combining shared values and collective action to equip students--especially young women in underserved areas--with the skills and confidence to thrive in technology careers. Together, we're bridging the gap between skilling and industry, and scaling impact where it's needed most."

Launched in April 2025, the Citizens-Cognizant Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad serves as a next-generation innovation hub supporting Citizens' digital transformation and technology modernization. The GCC is expected to scale up to 1,000 IT and Data and Analytics professionals by March 2026.

Cognizant Outreach is a global, employee-driven volunteer platform focused on driving digital inclusion and supporting community development through initiatives in education, employability, and environmental sustainability.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $217.5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,100 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn or Facebook.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)