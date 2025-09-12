In India, Engineer's Day is celebrated every year on September 15, to mark the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. This is also why the day is observed as Visvesvaraya Jayanti. An Indian civil engineer, administrator, and statesman, Sir M Visvesvaraya, served as the 19th Dewan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918. He was born on September 15, 1861, at Muddenahalli, Kingdom of Mysore, into a Telugu-speaking family of Mokshagundam Srinivasa Shastry and Venkatalakshmi. Engineer's Day in India has been celebrated since 1968 as a tribute to the Indian engineer and Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Viswesvaraya. He is also popularly known as Sir MV. This year, Engineer's Day 2025 falls on Monday, September 15. Engineer's Day 2025 Date in India: History and Significance of the Day Honouring the Birth Anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

Sir M Visvesvaraya, often fondly called Sir MV, was known for his brilliance in civil engineering. He studied at the College of Engineering, Pune, and later designed some of India’s most iconic irrigation systems, flood protection mechanisms, and water supply projects. One of his landmark contributions was the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam in Mysuru, which transformed agriculture in the region and provided drinking water to nearby towns. He also developed innovative flood management systems in Hyderabad and designed waterworks for several cities. Happy Engineers Day Quotes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Sayings, HD Images, Wallpapers & Wishes To Celebrate Visvesvaraya Jayanti in India.

Visvesvaraya worked as a civil engineer for the government of British India and later as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Mysore. Sir M Visvesvaraya is regarded as ‘the maker of modern Mysore’. According to Prajavani, a Kannada-language newspaper, he is also the most popular figure in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. His birthday is celebrated as Engineer's Day in India, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania. The day celebrates his immense contributions to engineering, nation-building, and modern infrastructure development in India.

For his exemplary service to the nation, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955. Today, Engineer’s Day not only pays tribute to him for his contributions but also recognises the important role engineers play in shaping society and driving progress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).