New Delhi [India], January 16: National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NBC Bearings), the flagship engineering company of the multi-billion-dollar CKA Birla Group and Ahamani EV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. ("Ahamani India"), the Indian subsidiary of Ahamani Advanced Inc., Taiwan, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the commercialization and adoption of next-generation drone technologies in India. As a part of this strategic partnership, NBC Bearings will invest in 30% equity stake in Ahamani India.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building a scalable, market-driven drone technology ecosystem aligned with India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. By combining Ahamani's advanced drone platforms, power systems, and control technologies with NBC's precision engineering expertise and manufacturing scale, the partnership aims to address rapidly growing demand across all drone applications.

Accelerating Market Adoption of Advanced Drone Solutions

Ahamani India will serve as the focal platform for expanding the availability of high-performance drone systems and critical components tailored to Indian market needs. Leveraging Ahamani's innovation-led technology base developed in Taiwan, the collaboration will focus on enabling reliable, scalable, and cost-effective solutions for all drone applications for various sectors.

NBC's extensive manufacturing capabilities, quality systems, and market reach will support faster localization and deployment, helping shorten go-to-market timelines while maintaining global standards of performance and reliability. Together, the two companies aim to strengthen India's position as a competitive hub for advanced drone technologies serving both domestic and international markets.

Management Commentary

Mr. Rohit Saboo, President & CEO, National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NBC Bearings), added:

"This partnership with Ahamani allows us to extend our engineering strengths into emerging technology domains with strong market potential. By working together, we aim to support India's growing demand for advanced drone solutions while contributing to the development of a robust domestic technology ecosystem."

Ms. Tzu Chi Kung, Founder and Chairman, Ahamani Advanced Inc., said: "India represents one of the most important growth markets for advanced drone applications. Through this partnership with NBC, we are accelerating our market expansion by combining strong local manufacturing capabilities with Ahamani's proven drone and power electronics technologies. Our focus is on delivering practical, scalable solutions that meet real-world industrial and commercial needs."

The partnership marks an important milestone in Ahamani's India roadmap, reinforcing its commitment to long-term market development, localization, and customer-driven innovation, while enabling NBC to expand its presence in future-ready engineering and mobility technologies.

About National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NBC Bearings)

Founded in 1946, National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NBC Bearings) is India's leading manufacturer and exporter of bearings and allied engineering products and a key member of the multi-billion-dollar CKA Birla Group. NBC is globally recognized for its quality and precision and is the only bearing manufacturer in the world to have received the prestigious Deming Grand Prize (Japan). NBC serves diverse sectors including automotive, railways, industrial engineering, and aerospace.

About Ahamani Advanced Inc. / Ahamani EV Technology India

Ahamani Advanced Inc., headquartered in Taiwan, is a technology company specialising in advanced drone systems, electric mobility technologies, and high-performance power electronics. Through Ahamani EV Technology India Pvt. Ltd., the company focuses on developing and localising next-generation drone platforms and critical components designed to enhance endurance, stability, and payload performance. Ahamani delivers scalable, mission-ready solutions for all drone applications.

