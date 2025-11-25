PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 25: Classic Electrodes (India) Limited (NSE: CLASSICEIL), a prominent Indian manufacturer specializing in welding consumables, including electrodes and MIG wires, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2025

Also Read | 'Feels As if I Have Lost My Father for the Second Time': Kapil Sharma Mourns Superstar Dharmendra’s Demise (See Post).

H1 FY26 Financial Highlights (₹ in Lakhs)

* Total Revenue: ₹12,303.04 lakhs(H1 FY25: ₹10,571.13 lakhs) - up 16.4% YoY* Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹846.16 lakhs(H1 FY25: ₹757.61 lakhs) - up 11.7% YoY* Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹648.74 lakhs(H1 FY25: ₹612.55 lakhs) - up 5.9% YoY* EPS (Basic/Diluted): ₹3.61Growth was supported by stable demand for electrodes and MIG wires and steady contribution from the trading division.

Also Read | 'Butterskin' Is Here To Stay--Girls Prefer a Natural Glow to Heavy Makeup.

Key Business Highlight

Successful Commercial Launch of Flux Cored Wire - A Strategic Addition Strengthening Future Growth

The Company successfully commenced commercial production of Flux Cored Wire, marking a major expansion of its product portfolio. This new line is expected to meaningfully strengthen top-line growth, enhance margins through improved product mix, and further deepen the company's presence in the welding consumables market.

Mr. Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director's comment:

"Our H1 FY26 performance demonstrates resilience in our core manufacturing operations and sustained demand from the domestic fabrication and infrastructure ecosystem. With healthy revenue growth and consistent profitability, we continue to strengthen our presence in the welding consumables industry."

He added, "The planned debottlenecking and automation initiatives at our Unit I facility--supported by IPO proceeds - will enhance efficiency, expand throughput, and help us unlock higher utilization levels. Combined with our broad product range and strong market footprint, we remain confident of maintaining a steady growth trajectory."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)