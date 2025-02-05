New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): On the sidelines of the much-awaited India Energy Week 2025 conference from February 11-14, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will host a 'Clean Cooking Ministerial'.

The side event will focus on strengthening collaborative efforts to accelerate the global adoption of clean cooking solutions. It will serve as a platform for India to showcase its valuable insights and best practices from the highly successful Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), creating a template for a global challenge.

India has taken a huge stride in making cooking fuel clean and sustainable through its PM Ujjwala Yojana.

In May 2016, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG), introduced the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana' (PMUY) as a flagship scheme with an objective to make clean cooking fuel such as LPG available to the rural and deprived households which were otherwise using traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, cow-dung cakes. Usage of traditional cooking fuels had detrimental impacts on the health of rural women as well as on the environment.

India Energy Week 2025, scheduled during February 11-14, is the second-largest energy event globally, in terms of participation, exhibition space, and sessions, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in Mumbai, addressing a curtain raiser recently.

Set to be held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi, IEW 2025 promises unparalleled global participation from Ministers, CEOs, and industry leaders, setting new benchmarks in the energy sector. This would be the third edition.

Over 500 speakers, including key international voices, will participate, reflecting the growing global significance of the event.

The conference will also host 10 country pavilions from leading nations such as the US, UK, Russia, Japan, Germany, and the Netherlands, alongside eight thematic zones focusing on hydrogen, renewables, biofuels, and petrochemicals.

The event will see participation from 20+ Foreign Energy Ministers or Deputy Ministers, along with Heads of International Organisations and 90 CEOs from Fortune 500 energy companies. (ANI)

