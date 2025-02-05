New Delhi, February 5: Google has reportedly removed a key commitment from its artificial intelligence (AI) principles. The company had previously pledged not to use its AI technology for potentially harmful applications, such as weapons or surveillance. However, the updated version of its AI guidelines no longer includes this pledge.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Google has removed a section from its guidelines on AI principles that pledged to avoid using the technology in potentially harmful applications, such as weapons. Google first published its AI Principles in 2018. Since then, the technology has developed quickly. Today, billions of people are using AI in their daily routines. AI has turned into a versatile technology and a platform that many businesses and individuals rely on to create various applications.

In an earlier version of the company's AI principles, it stated that Google would not work on weapons or other technologies whose principle is to harm people or technologies that collect or use information for surveillance in a way that goes against internationally accepted standards.

In a blog post on Responsible AI, Google notes, "There’s a global competition taking place for AI leadership within an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape." It further highlighted, "We believe that companies, governments, and organisations sharing these values should work together to create AI that protects people, promotes global growth, and supports national security." Google Integrates YouTube Premium With Google One Premium Plan in US, Launch Expected in Other Countries Including India Soon.

The blog post mentions following the Google AI Principles, that the company will continue to focus on AI research and applications that are in harmony with its mission, scientific goals, and areas of expertise. Google will also ensure that its work aligns with widely recognised international laws and human rights standards. Google's revised AI principles highlight that the company aims to reduce unintended or harmful effects and prevent unfair bias.

