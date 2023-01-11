New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/GPRC): DW is synonymous with an exclusive nightclub experience in Ghaziabad. This is set to change. DW has ambitious plans to set up a chain of such premium nightclubs across India, either through its own ventures or in alliance with others or on the franchisee model.

If you're looking for the perfect party place in Ghaziabad, look no further than DW. This popular spot is known for its lively atmosphere, professional bartender, great music, and fantastic drinks. The club also features a spacious dance floor that's perfect for shaking your heels. Plus, the club has a great lineup of DJs and live music. There's always something for everyone at DW, and you won't be disappointed.

Also Read | 'Last Virgin' on XXX OnlyFans Kerolay Chaves Reveals 5 Reasons to Date Nerds, and It Includes 'They Are Homemade' & 'Guarantee a Promising Future'.

What differentiates a premium, exclusive nightclub from another club? One could say there are many parameters but they all condense into the experiential factor. It starts with the decor that reflects graciousness, taste and elegance--food matters. People from exclusive segments prefer food that matches their lifestyles and expectations. Beverages matter too. However, above all, it is the royal treatment each guest expects and receives that marks out a premium nightclub, not just the exterior facade or interiors. Select elite guests feel right at home and form friendships with similar people. It is also a place where business deals can be discussed in the right settings.

There is a growing segment of people in Ghaziabad/NCR who are earning well and are quite well off. They need such exclusive spaces where they can congregate with similar-minded people. It is not just wealth that is a criterion; education, knowledge and travel experiences are factors that create a persona that stands out from the crowd. They feel so much at home when they are with people from a similar backgrounds and with whom they can relate across levels, share ideas and experiences and be in harmony.

Also Read | Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of PAK vs NZ Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Commenting on the club, Saurabh Gupta the founder says, "While it is good to be with family and friends, to be a member of a select, exclusive premium nightclub lets you do more and enjoy life in a fun-filled direction. You get to know other people sharing the same thoughts and approach to life and listen to music, view a performance or engage in activities late into the night in total comfort and security, enjoying star facilities at a fraction of the price with the added attraction of the club being a second home. You fly sky high but at down-to-earth prices."

Contact Details: DW Club, 4th Floor, Dubai Mall, RDC, Ghaziabad. Tel.: 78350 22726

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)