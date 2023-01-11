New Zealand (NZ) will be anxious to avenge their hosts Pakistan (PAK) in the second ODI after being defeated convincingly in the opening encounter of the three-match series. The second ODI clash between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled on January 11, Wednesday at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. The probable series leveller second ODI will commence at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan delivered a clinical performance in all departments in the first ODI on Monday to cruise to a comfortable six-wicket win and ninth on the trot in the 50-over format. Trent Boult 'Out of the Picture' for Test Series Against England, Confirms New Zealand Head Coach Gary Stead.

Pakistan introduced its domestic right-arm leg spinner, Usama Mir on Monday against New Zealand, who succeeded in his debut spell after managing to scalp two wickets. From the other side, 19-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah bagged his second international five-wicket haul in the series opener to help Pakistan restrict the black caps to 255 runs. Tom Latham (42) and Michael Bracewell (43), both fell short to complete their respective half-centuries, while the latter remained the top scorer from the New Zealand side.

Fakhar Zaman returned to white-ball cricket after recovering from the injury with a bang as the left-handed batter smashed his comeback fifty. While record master captain Babar Azam also pulled off a fifty which flaunted his consistent form in the limited overs format. Left-hand batter, Haris Sohail smashed some 30-odd runs at a freaking strike rate to keep up with the required run rate, whereas, an unbeaten 77-run knock by Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan guided the hosts to an easy win at the end. New Zealand rarely had their moments in the first ODI. With a sluggish performance in the first ODI, the visitors will be keen to get back to the winning ways and tie the series.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the series at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi. The match will commence at 3.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bruce Murray, Former New Zealand Cricketer, Dies Aged 82.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network Channels to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match Live Telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch this match on PTV Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023 online.

