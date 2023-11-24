SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 24: Club Resorto, a leading player in the Indian hospitality industry, has set its sights on becoming an Indian Unicorn by the year 2030. Recognizing the pivotal role of a skilled and motivated workforce in achieving this ambitious goal, Club Resorto has unveiled its state-of-the-art Club Resorto Research & Training Centre in Okhla Phase-3, New Delhi.

The newly established Club Resorto Research & Training Centre is poised to be the epicentre of learning for Club Resorto's dedicated team members and those aspiring to join this dynamic organization. The centre is strategically designed to serve three primary functions under the leadership of Khyati Desai, Vice President of Human Resources at Club Resorto.

The Center will actively engage with the Club Resorto workforce to identify challenges in day-to-day operations. Through insightful discussions and collaboration, the Center aims to develop targeted training modules that provide practical solutions to enhance workforce skills. The Center will closely coordinate with the Digital Team and IT Department to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. This collaboration aims to share learnings and insights that will contribute to continuously improving online processes, ensuring an enhanced customer experience.

Club Resorto Research & Training Centre will play a vital role in talent acquisition and development. It will evaluate applications for various positions, focusing on individuals passionate about customer service. The Center will continuously refine and upgrade training modules to equip new hires with the skills necessary to meet the expectations of Club Resorto's discerning travellers.

Khyati Desai, Vice President HR at Club Resorto, expressed her excitement about the new initiative, stating, "Our Club Resorto Research & Training Centre is not just a place of learning; it is a hub where ideas flourish, skills are honed, and individuals are transformed into professionals ready to conquer the challenges of the hospitality industry. By addressing the needs of our current workforce, collaborating for technological advancements, and scouting for fresh talent, we are laying the foundation for Club Resorto's journey towards unicorn status."

As part of this expansion, Club Resorto invites talented individuals to apply for various positions within the organization. Those interested in joining this dynamic team can explore and apply for the available positions at Club Resorto Careers.

Club Resorto's commitment to excellence, innovation, and employee development underscores its determination to achieve unicorn status by 2030. The Club Resorto Research & Training Centre is a testament to the brand's unwavering dedication to building a skilled and empowered workforce, laying the groundwork for a successful future in the hospitality industry.

