New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/ATK): Idea Clan, an organization loved by Gen-Z recently organized an event where its employees tune their hearts in the same place as they work. Idea Clan did something that freewheels the employees with a plate full of tasks. The clan streamed a spectacular performance by vocalist Gagan Brar and guitarist Simit Ahuja. They were also given the opportunity to hop on and pour their thoughts out in the forms of beautiful poetry, thoughtful speech, melodic songs, and much more. They decided to change the way of vibing for once and everyone present was taken to nirvana!

"You might have always heard of jamming nights and Rock-on evenings. So, breaking the norms, we thought of opening our doors for an unplugged event in the afternoon instead of late evenings!", said Rohit Ajmani.

Also Read | Reliance, Sanmina Corporation Announce Completion of JV Transaction To Build Manufacturing Hub in India.

People often tend to think that working with organizations like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft will be more fun. It is so because it automatically becomes an exciting space to work with an eye-catching interior and not-so-worky place.

Rohit Ajmani wanted to create a space that gives a vibe, tunes your mind, and speaks your heart. It sounds like a perfect spot to work! Idea Clan believes in the power of Right Beat and Right Treat. By building a creative and fun work culture they have never failed to surprise their employees.

Also Read | Bijoya Dashami or Vijayadashami 2022 Date in Kolkata: What Is Durga Visarjan 2022 Time? Everything To Know About Maa Durga's Victory Over Mahishasura.

From crunching numbers daily to bringing music to their ears, there wasn't any moment where they didn't experience a soothing aura and called it hard money with harmony.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)