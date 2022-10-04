Bijoya Dashami or Vijayadashami marks the last and final day of Durga Puja. On this day, the idol of Goddess Durga is prepared for immersion, and it is believed that Goddess Durga begins her journey back to Mount Kailash. Also known as Bijoya Dashami, this celebration commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over the evil demon Mahishasura. The auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami is also celebrated as Dussehra or Dasara in North India. Vijayadashami 2022 will be celebrated on October 5 and is sure to be pomp and festive celebration. While the ways of commemorating Vijayadashami or Bijoya Dashami and Dussehra may differ, the celebration's essence remains the same - to commemorate the victory of good over evil. As we prepare to celebrate Bijoya Dashami 2022, here is everything you need to know about this event, how to celebrate Vijayadasami 2022, and more. Dussehra or Vijayadashami 2022 Date: When Is Dasara This Year? From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Everything You Need To Know.

When is Bijoya Dashami 2022?

Vijayadashami 2022 will be celebrated on October 5. While the Dashami Tithi begins on October 4 at 2.20 pm, the Bengal Vijayadashami Aparahna Time is from 13:38 to 16:01 on October 5. This is why Bijoya Dashami 2022 will be commemorated on October 5.

Durga Visarjan 2022 Time

Vijayadashami is also the day that the idol of Goddess Durga, who has been revered for over the past four days, is taken for immersion. Durga Visarjan is an important part of the Pujo celebration, where devotees with mixed emotions dance, sing and thank Goddess Durga for blessing them. It is believed that Goddess Durga sets on her journey back to Mount Kailasa on this day. It is important to find the Shubh Muhurat for Durga Visarjan to commence the immersion process. When Is Sindoor Khela 2022? Know All About the Date, History, Significance and Rituals of the Festival Celebrated on Vijayadashami.

Durga Visarjan Muhurat on Bijoya Dashami 2022 will be from 06:30 to 08:53 on October 5.

Devotees take out a grand procession of the idol of Goddess Durga from the Pandal to the immersion sight. People who observe fast during this time also break their fast after the Durga Visarjan. We hope that the celebration of Vijayadashami 2022 fills your life with all love, happiness and prosperity. Happy Bijoya Dashami 2022!

