New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal on Tuesday launched a unified platform Project Information and Management (PIM) module of single window clearance system.

While launching the new IT-enabled facility, Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain said, "It is an innovative endeavour of the Ministry to create a platform to obtain various clearances for operationalisation of coal mines in the country."

He called upon the officials to organise interactive sessions in order to make the new facility familiar to all stakeholders.

Various statutory provisions viz. approval of Mining Plan and Mine Closure Plan, Grant of Mining Lease, Environment and Forest Clearances, Wild Life Clearance, Safety, Rehabilitation of project affected families, welfare of workers etc are the prerequisite for starting of a coal mine.

These clearances are being granted by various Central Ministries and State Government departments/agencies. Some of the clearances have their online portals; still most of the clearances are being given through offline mode. The project proponents are required to approach different administrative ministries and Government departments separately to apply for the requisite clearances leading to delay in operationalisation of coal mines.

As part of the decision to digitise the clearances, the Ministry of Coal has conceptualised a Single Window Clearance System, through which a project proponent can apply for requisite clearances with a single registration interface, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

The portal is proposed to map applications and their respective process flows for grant of all the statutory clearances required (covering Central Ministries as well as State Government departments/agencies) for starting of a coal mine.

To facilitate ease of doing business, a unified platform of SWCS is designed which includes already operational module for approval of mining plan and mine closure plan in a time-bound manner and integration with Parivesh Portal, digital acceptance of objection under Section 8 (1) of Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Act, 1957, Consent Management System of Telangana and West Bengal.

Ministry of Coal has added in its kitty of SWCS, Project Information & Management Module, which is likely to facilitate project proponent as well as Ministry and State officials in monitoring and expeditious implementation of coal mines.

The project Information & Management Module caters digital connect between the mine allocattee and ministry and provides the digital resolution in respect of the respective block. One of the major features of the module is the management of Bank Guarantee, Upfront payment, major clearances, show cause notices and court cases, the ministry said. (ANI)

